Florida gastroenterologist shares 8 early warning signs of colon cancer that should not be ignored

Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition , has outlined eight warning signs of colon cancer, highlighting why it is absolutely essential to recognise these signs and seek medical attention. In an Instagram video shared on January 16, the gastroenterologist stresses, “If you experience any of these symptoms, it’s important to consult a healthcare provider for evaluation.”

Colon cancer is no longer a disease confined to older adults. With cases rising steadily among younger people, doctors are increasingly stressing the importance of recognising early warning signs before the disease progresses. The good news is that colon cancer is highly treatable when detected early - but delays in diagnosis can significantly reduce the chances of successful treatment. Paying attention to subtle, persistent symptoms can make a critical difference.

Recognising symptoms is important According to Dr Salhab, colon cancer cases are rising, particularly among younger people, making early recognition of symptoms crucial. He highlights that colon cancer is highly treatable when detected early, but the chances of successful treatment decline significantly as diagnosis is delayed.

The gastroenterologist explains, “With colon cancer on the rise, especially in younger adults, it's really important that you recognise the warning signs and symptoms because colon cancer is one of those things that if you find it earlier, the chance of successful treatment is super high, but if you wait too long, the chances of a curative treatment become less and less.”

Early symptoms of colon cancer Dr Salhab outlines the following early warning signs of colon cancer that warrant prompt medical attention:

Changes in bowel habits Dr Salhab highlights that persistent changes in bowel habits - such as ongoing constipation or diarrhoea - can be an early sign of colon cancer and should not be ignored, as they require medical evaluation. He states, “Persistent diarrhea, constipation, or noticeable changes in stool consistency or shape.”

Rectal bleeding The gastroenterologist emphasises that noticing blood in the stool or bleeding from the rectum can be an important early warning sign that should not be ignored.

Abdominal pain or discomfort Another important symptom is persistent abdominal discomfort, including gas, bloating, or cramping. The gastroenterologist highlights, “Abdominal pain or discomfort - ongoing cramping, gas, bloating, or abdominal pain,” should not be ignored.

Incomplete bowel movements Feeling as though your bowels have not fully emptied after a movement can also be an important warning sign, as tumours may partially block the bowel and interfere with complete emptying. Dr Salhab states, “Feeling like the bowel doesn’t fully empty after going,” is a warning sign.

Weakness or fatigue Unexplained fatigue or sudden, persistent weakness can also be an early sign of colon cancer and should not be overlooked. Dr Salhab explains, “Constant tiredness or low energy without a clear cause,” is a red flag.

Unexplained weight loss Unintentional weight loss - without any changes to diet or exercise - can also be a warning sign, as colon cancer may cause unexplained and rapid loss of weight. The gastroenterologist states, “Unexplained weight loss - losing weight without changes in diet or physical activity,” as an early symptom.”

Iron deficiency anaemia According to Dr Salhab, colon cancer can cause iron-deficiency anaemia as a result of chronic blood loss, often due to ongoing or unnoticed rectal bleeding. He explains, “Low red blood cell counts caused by slow, chronic blood loss in the stool,” as the cause.

Back pain Although it is often overlooked, persistent back pain can also be a potential warning sign of colon cancer and should not be ignored. Dr Salhab explains, “Persistent back pain that can occur when a tumor presses on nearby nerves or structures, or if disease has spread.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.