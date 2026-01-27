Gynaecologist shares 5 important things every woman should know about cervical cancer: 'Symptoms appear late...'

The month of January is observed as Cancer Awareness Month. Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, but timely intervention can help with early detection and ensure treatment is received on time.



Awareness helps women recognise early warning signs, understand the importance of regular screening and HPV vaccination, and adopt preventive lifestyle habits and seek medical care promptly; steps that help stay a step ahead of cervical cancer.



To understand the key things women should know, HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Anjali Gupta, consultant obstetrics, gynecology and laparoscopic surgery at Motherhood Hospital, Noida, Sec 48. She revealed that while cervical cancer is one of the most commonly detected cancers in women, it usually grows quietly. However, awareness, timely screening and preventive measures can save lives. Know how you can reduce the chances of cervical cancer. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Explaining how cervical cancer is a ‘silent killer’, the gynaecologist warned, “It is often called a ‘silent killer’ because it usually does not show clear symptoms in the early stages.” She warned that many women feel healthy and ignore regular check-ups, which leads to delayed diagnosis.



The doctor explained where this cancer develops and who is at risk: “Cervical cancer develops in the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It most commonly affects women between the ages of 35-50, but older women are also at risk, especially if they have not undergone regular screening in the past.”

1. HPV has a vital part in cervical cancer Dr Gupta explained that infection from HPV, or human papillomavirus, is the main reason behind cervical cancer and is common among sexually active individuals.



She warned, “Many people may carry HPV without knowing it, as it often causes no symptoms. Long-term infection with certain high-risk HPV types can raise the chances of cervical cancer.”

2. Cervical cancer is preventable Unlike many other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable. The doctor shared that prevention is possible through vaccination, while early detection can be achieved via regular screening.



She elaborated, “HPV vaccination helps protect against the most dangerous virus types associated with cervical cancer. Regular screening tests that consist of a Pap smear or HPV test can detect early cell changes before they become cancerous, allowing timely treatment.”

Moreover, this type of cancer develops over a long timeline. The doctor mentioned that it usually takes 10-15 years to progress, which provides a valuable window for doctors to detect and treat precancerous changes early, making regular screening highly effective in preventing cervical cancer.

Reiterating the importance of regular screening, Dr Gupta emphasised that even those who have received HPV vaccinations need to undergo regular Pap smears or HPV testing, as the vaccine does not protect against all the HPV types.

3. Not all HPV infections are dangerous Even while HPV is widespread, the doctor highlighted an important point to alleviate anxiety: not all HPV infections are dangerous, and most clear on their own without causing harm.

“Only a few specific strains are linked to cervical cancer. Hence, timely screening is necessary when it comes to identifying which infections may become a problem over time,” she noted.

4. Lifestyle factors Lifestyle choices can also influence the chances of developing cervical cancer. The gynaecologist highlighted smoking and poor nutrition as key contributing factors.



“Smoking can raise the chances of cervical cancer as it weakens immunity, making it challenging for the body to fight HPV infections,” she cautioned.

Dr Gupta also warned that even exposure to secondhand smoke is harmful and can even increase the risk of cancer. Further, poor nutrition, weak immunity, and lack of regular health check-ups are also other factors contributing to this cancer.