Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Oncologist explains who should take HPV vaccine and when for maximum protection

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026: January every year is observed as the cervical cancer awareness month. It is an important reminder that it can be prevented with the help of proper awareness, which includes key preventive measures like vaccination and screening. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine frequently emerges in the discussions around cervical cancer prevention, as it protects against the high-risk virus strains. Know when to get vaccinated to reduce cervical cancer risks. (Unsplash)

ALSO READ: AIIMS, Harvard, Stanford gastroenterologist explains 4 ways to lower your stomach cancer risk: 'Add garlic to your...'

There still may be a lot of confusion around the HPV vaccine, who should get it and at what age. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Sachin V. Trivedi, Director – Medical Oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Mumbai, who provided a clear breakdown of its use.

What is HPV vaccine? The vaccine, designed to protect against HPV, targets one of the most common infections worldwide, which is directly responsible for a significant proportion of cancers, linked to cancers of the throat (oropharyngeal cancer), anus, penis, vulva, and vagina. But the oncologist assured, "The good news is that most HPV-related cancers are preventable through timely vaccination.”

He also revealed that nearly 70% of cervical cancers are caused by HPV types 16 and 18, both of which are covered by currently available vaccines. This means newer vaccines protect against additional high-risk HPV strains, offering even broader cancer prevention.

Who should take it? Dr Trivedi recommended specific age groups, emphasising that the earlier the vaccine is given, the more effective it is. He said, "The HPV vaccine works best when administered before exposure to the virus, which is why it is recommended for boys and girls between 9 and 14 years of age. However, vaccination is also beneficial for adolescents and young adults who have not been previously vaccinated.”

The oncologist further stated that for individuals aged 15 to 26 years, the HPV vaccine is strongly recommended if they have not been vaccinated earlier, even if they are sexually active. Likewise, adults between 27 and 54 years may also benefit, but should consult a doctor before getting the vaccine.