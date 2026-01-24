Raipur oncologist explains if cancer can be inherited: ‘90% of cancers do not present the risk’

However, such beliefs are not always backed by scientific evidence. Taking to Instagram on January 23, Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based oncologist with over 25 years of experience, explained whether cancer can be genetically inherited and how best to deal with an increased risk.

Cancer is arguably one of the most feared health conditions in contemporary times. When a person is diagnosed with the condition, it is often feared that the members of the family may contract it as well.

Can cancer be inherited? According to Dr Sharma, the good news is that 90 to 95 percent of cancers do not present the risk of inheritance. Some cancers have a higher risk of being passed down genetically than others. These include:

Breast cancer: five to ten percent risk

Colorectal cancer: nearly five percent risk

Ovarian cancer: nearly 15 to 20 percent risk Why cancer feels hereditary It has been the observation of many people that individuals from the same family have been diagnosed with cancer. But this can be explained by the fact that members belonging to the same family have many things in common apart from just genes, such as diet and lifestyle.

“If the father and son in a family sit and chew tobacco together, and then both develop oral cancer, the women in the same family who are not taking part in the harmful habit will not develop the disease,” explained Dr Sharma.

If an individual’s maternal and paternal grandparents both develop cancer, their risk of being diagnosed still remains comparatively low, as cancer among the elderly is generally non-hereditary.

Signs of cancer being hereditary There are certain signs which point to cancers being hereditary, noted Dr Sharma. These include:

Young family members who are less than 40 are getting diagnosed with cancer

Same cancer diagnosis among multiple family members

Same cancer diagnosis across multiple generations There are also some special cases, such as:

Ovarian cancer: can be inherited irrespective of the age at which it is diagnosed

Breast cancer: When detected in women over 60, it has low chances of being genetic What to do about suspected cancer risk According to Dr Sharma, the best way to deal with the suspected risk of cancer is to visit a genetic counsellor or an oncologist and prepare a family tree going back two to three generations.

After the family members and the history of cancer in the family are mapped, doctors will look for cancers for which an individual may have a higher risk of being diagnosed with, and ask for further tests for them.

After the test comes the screening. Without mapping, it becomes crucial to screen for all cancers, as Dr Sharma noted that there is no one “magic test” for all cancers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.