Breast cancer among top 3 cancers in Indian women: New ICMR study highlights risk factors and prevention tips

Breast cancer is among the top three types of cancer that affects women in India, a study has confirmed. The study was conducted at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and looked at the biggest factors behind this dreaded malaise. Study explains key factors driving high breast cancer rates in Indian women(Unsplash)

Breast cancer in Indian female population

The research was based on a review of 31 studies, which included 27,925 participants, 45 percent of whom were diagnosed with breast cancer. The study found that “reproductive timing, hormonal exposure, central obesity and family history influence breast cancer risk primarily among Indian women.”

“Women with late menopause (more than 50 years), first pregnancy after 30 years of age, higher age at marriage, multiple abortions and central obesity (with waist-to-hip ratio more than 85 cm) are at significant risk,” the researchers, who belonged to the ICMR's National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru, wrote.

Women over the age of 50 were three times more likely to have breast cancer while women in the age group of 35-50 were 1.63 percent more likely.

In developed countries, the chances of having breast cancer rise significantly after a woman turns 50. However, in India, women aged 40-50 are comparatively at greater risk of this deadly disease.

India has a higher percentage of people suffering from abdominal obesity. This is one of the reasons breast cancer in India has seen an increase. Low BMI is also described as a potential cause behind this condition.

Tips to prevent breast cancer

According to the National Cancer Institute, some of how a woman can lessen the risk of suffering from cancer are – having an early pregnancy, avoiding alcohol, keeping their weight in control, having an active lifestyle and breastfeeding for several months after childbirth.

In early pregnancy, it has been noticed that women who have their first child before the age of 20 tend to be at a lower risk of cancer. Women who don’t have children or have them after the age of 35 are at a greater risk of this disease.

Advanced techniques to avoid breast cancer are special medications such as selective estrogen receptor modulators and aromatase inhibitors. But these are hormone therapies that have to be used only in rare cases. Doctors’ advice and guidance are necessary for charting a course of prevention and treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.