Breast cancer signs: Oncologist reveals 5 skin changes on the breast that should be checked by a doctor immediately

Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death by cancer worldwide. According to the Cancer India Organisation, for every 2 women newly diagnosed with breast cancer, one woman dies of it in India. Moreover, the WHO states that it caused an estimated 670,000 deaths globally in 2022. Knowing what is normal for your own breasts and paying attention to any new or unusual changes can help you recognise when something may not be right. (Freepik)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist says eat these seeds if you struggle with hair fall, weak bones, low haemoglobin

Therefore, one should be aware of the signs that can help them in early diagnosis, thus reducing the risk of the deadly disease. HT Lifestyle got in touch with Dr Poonam Patil, consultant - medical oncology, immunotherapy and precision medicine, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, to understand the 5 skin changes that call for prompt action.

Dr Patil emphasised, “While most breast skin changes are harmless and often related to hormonal fluctuations, pregnancy, breastfeeding, or common skin conditions, some changes can signal a more serious problem, including breast cancer. Knowing what is normal for your own breasts and paying attention to any new or unusual changes can help you recognise when something may not be right.”

If the skin of the breast begins to look sunken, dimpled, or pulled inward, it should be examined by a doctor. (Pexel)

Below are the 5 important breast skin changes that should be checked by a doctor without delay, particularly if they do not improve or seem unusual, according to Dr Patil:

1. Dimpling or puckering of the skin

According to Dr Patil, if the skin of the breast begins to look sunken, dimpled, or pulled inward, it should be examined by a doctor. She explained, “This change can occur when tissue beneath the skin is being pulled inward. Even in the absence of pain or a noticeable lump, sudden dimpling of the breast skin should not be ignored.”

2. Redness that does not fade

According to Dr Patil, red or warm skin on the breast may initially resemble a rash, irritation, or infection. However, she explained that if the redness does not improve after a short period or continues to spread over several days, medical attention is necessary. “Persistent redness that does not respond to routine treatment should always be evaluated,” she suggested.

3. Thickened or swollen breast skin

If one breast begins to feel larger, heavier, or tighter than the other, or if the skin appears thickened and wrinkled, similar to an orange peel, Dr Patil cautioned that it is essential to seek medical advice. “Swelling or thickening without an obvious cause, such as injury or infection, should be assessed promptly,” the oncologist added.

4. Spontaneous blood-stained nipple discharge

“Any spontaneous, unprovoked nipple discharge that is blood-stained requires immediate medical evaluation. This is especially concerning when it occurs in only one breast and is not related to squeezing or pressure on the nipple,” Dr Patil emphasised.

5. Crusting, scaling, or ulceration on the nipple or breast

Lastly, Dr Patil advised that dry flaky skin, crusting, persistent sores, or ulcers on the nipple or breast should be checked by a doctor. “These changes are sometimes mistaken for eczema or simple skin irritation but, in some cases, may be linked to underlying malignancy,” she added.

Additionally, she advised that one should also see a doctor if:

Associated with a painless lump in the breast

Changes persist for more than two to three weeks

Gets worse instead of better

Affects only one breast

“Most breast skin changes are not cancerous, but early evaluation is always the safest approach,” Dr Patil advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.