Gastroenterologist says eat these seeds if you struggle with hair fall, weak bones, low haemoglobin

Seeds, whether chia, basil, or pumpkin seeds, are one of those superfoods that have become a staple in our kitchen cabinets as part of the current wellness trends. They pack in a world of health benefits. However, one seed is often overlooked, and it should definitely be a part of your diet: Haleem seeds. If taken correctly and consistently, haleem seeds help improve haemoglobin and overall vitality from within. (Freepik)

Also Read | Gastroenterologist reveals the right way to do calf raises, reduce post-meal blood sugar spike by 52%

The power of haleem seeds

In a post shared on December 18, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj with over 10 years of experience, highlighted the benefits of consuming haleem seeds, the best way to have them, and more. He emphasised that they are naturally rich in iron, folate, calcium, and essential minerals that support energy levels, hair strength, bone health, and digestion.

According to Dr Vatsya, iron deficiency doesn’t always need complicated fixes. Sometimes, the most powerful solutions come in the smallest forms. He recommended haleem seeds, also known as garden cress seeds, for this particular complication.

Additionally, if taken correctly and consistently, they help improve haemoglobin and overall vitality from within. Simple, affordable, and deeply underrated, this is nutrition your body actually understands.

Benefits of haleem

Haleem seeds are an effective solution for addressing the problems of iron deficiency and anaemia, Dr Vatsya highlights. Additionally, they can be a genuinely life-changing solution for you if you are struggling with:

fatigue

dizziness

excessive hair fall

weak bones

low haemoglobin

“These tiny red seeds are so dense in iron and folate that just half a teaspoon daily can visibly improve your haemoglobin, energy levels, and hair fall,” he added.

Apart from iron and folate, haleem seeds are also rich in calcium, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin C, which help strengthen the bones. “They boost immunity and increase iron absorption manifold. The fibre present in these seeds facilitates smooth digestion and helps reduce constipation, while the antioxidants naturally reduce inflammation,” he added.

One rule to remember

For consuming haleem seeds, Dr Vastya stressed that one should just remember one rule: “Haleem seeds should not be taken alone. Taking them with coconut oil, ghee, or milk makes both absorption and digestion easier.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.