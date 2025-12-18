AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 1 habit that controls diabetes: It's not about changing your diet

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases in India, especially among adults. According to a study published by The Lancet in September 2025, nearly 20% of adults aged 45 years and older are suffering from diabetes. Regular walks have significant impact on controlling blood sugar levels, shares Dr Sethi.(Unsplash)

This amounts to more than 50·4 million people, with men and women being almost equally represented. Controlling blood sugar levels usually involves following a strict regimen, including a well-planned diet.

However, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, there is a way to control blood sugar levels without making any changes in the diet.

Secret to controlling diabetes without changing diet

Taking to Instagram on December 18, Dr Sethi stated that the easiest way to keep blood sugar in check is to take a 10-minute walk after meals.

It does not need to be brisk or meet an ideal step count. There need not be any other workout associated with it.

Explaining why walking helps, Dr Sethi noted, “Your leg muscles act like a sponge. When they move, they pull glucose directly out of your bloodstream.”

Less glucose in the blood means lower release of insulin. This, in turn, leads to less fat being sent to the liver, which further helps avoid fatty liver.

Benefits of walking for 10 minutes after a meal

Dr Sethi underlined the following benefits of walking after having a full meal:

Smaller blood sugar spikes

Lower insulin levels

Reduced fat storage in the liver

Less belly fat

Fewer sugar crashes

More steady energy

The benefits of walking can be availed for numerous health conditions, such as:

Prediabetes

Type 2 diabetes

Fatty liver

Insulin resistance

Weight gain

Belly fat

Sugar cravings

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

