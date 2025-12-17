How adding black cumin to your diet may lower cholesterol levels, fight obesity

Black cumin seeds have been used to treat menstrual pain, eczema, bronchitis, and digestive issues. A new study has revealed that the spice has the potential to lower cholesterol and reduce obesity risks. Here is how you can make black cumin seeds a part of your healthy diet, as per VeryWell Health. Black cumin can prevent the formation of fat cells.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Black cumin controls cholesterol levels

A study published in the journal Food Science & Nutrition experimented with 42 participants aged between 20 and 50. Those who consumed at least 5 grams of black cumin seed powder for eight weeks had lower cholesterol, triglyceride, LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels, and higher HDL (“good”) cholesterol levels.

Akiko Kojima-Yuasa, an associate professor at Osaka Metropolitan University, told VeryWell Health that black cumin seeds are a “promising natural metabolic health-supporting food”.

Can black cumin combat obesity?

Black cumin can lower oxidative stress and prevent the formation of fat cells, according to Kojima-Yuasa. The spice, which contains an active compound called thymoquinone, also combats chronic inflammation.

However, Shiara Ortiz-Pujols, the director of obesity medicine at Northwell's Staten Island University Hospital, told VeryWell Health that the medical community lacks sufficient data for the time being.

“I would caution people to understand that this is a good start, but it's not enough information, and we need a lot more to understand long-term potential,” he told the outlet.

The study published in Food Science & Nutrition only involved participants from Japan. Ortiz-Pujols said they were unsure if black cumin seeds would have the same effects in other populations.

How to add black cumin seeds to diet

You can use black cumin seeds as a cooking spice in your diet. In India and the Middle East, black cumin seeds are used in curries, vegetables, lentils, breads, and pickles.

Iman Majd, MD, MS, an associate professor at the University of Washington, explained to VeryWell Health that one should consume about 1/2 teaspoon of black cumin seeds per day.

There are also 500 mg to 1000 mg of black cumin seed oil capsules available on the market.

"Black cumin seeds can be a helpful additional tool for weight, blood sugar, and general heart health,” Majd emphasised. However, he added that it could not replace “a healthy diet, movement, or prescribed medications”.

Black cumin can help decrease triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, and fasting blood glucose in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a 2020 study.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition