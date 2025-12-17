Max Hospital diabetes specialist explains the impact of air pollution on diabetes management: ‘Slow glucose metabolism…’

With Delhi’s air quality index once again hitting alarming levels, the health fallout extends far beyond irritated eyes and breathing difficulties. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can quietly disrupt metabolic function, throwing blood sugar regulation off balance and worsening diabetes control. For people living with diabetes or pre-diabetes, poor air quality can interfere with insulin action, elevate stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, and trigger unexpected glucose spikes - making pollution an often-overlooked but serious metabolic risk factor. Exposure to polluted air affects blood glucose regulation.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dr Shovana Veshnavi, Principal Consultant in the Department of Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, and a specialist in diabetes management, spoke to HT Lifestyle about the impact of air pollution on diabetes and how it worsens blood sugar control. She outlines three ways exposure to polluted air can disrupt blood glucose regulation and influence diabetes risk and control.

Impact on blood sugar control

According to Dr Veshnavi, exposure to air pollution can immediately disrupt blood sugar homeostasis, regardless of an individual’s diet or medication, by releasing inflammatory markers in the bloodstream which reduces insulin efficiency. She explains, “Airborne particulate matter, specifically PM2.5, penetrates the lungs and enters the blood stream where it causes inflammatory mediators to be released into the circulation. The inflammatory reaction reduces the effectiveness of insulin, making it harder for glucose to pass from the blood into the cells. Excess glucose remains in the blood, causing an elevated blood glucose level.”

Heightened stress hormones

Dr Veshnavi states that polluted air raises cortisol and adrenaline levels in the body, increasing stress responses and disrupting glucose concentrations in the body. She elaborates, “The stress hormones released by the body during this state,cortisol and adrenaline activate the liver to produce excess amounts of glucose, which enters the bloodstream causing rapid and unexpected increases in glucose concentration. This is particularly problematic for those who are pre-diabetic or diabetic.” She adds that even short-term or sporadic exposure can spike fasting and postprandial glucose concentrations.

Insulin resistance

The diabetes specialist points out that long-term exposure to polluted environments can worsen insulin resistance since it reduces the efficiency of insulin - meaning it requires significantly more insulin to regulate the same amount of glucose in the body. She stresses, “Long-term exposure will lead to a more difficult time regulating blood sugar levels and increasing medication reliance.”

Moreover, the inflammation caused due to pollution also disrupts glucose metabolism and can result in insulin resistance. Dr Veshnavi explains, “Inflammation due to pollution also slows the glucose metabolism process and keeps the blood sugar levels elevated for longer. In very polluted places, a person may see a higher frequency of blood sugar variation, which reinforces that the quality of the air is an unseen but influential part of the blood sugar management process.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.