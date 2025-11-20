NCR dominates India’s most polluted list as PM2.5 stays stubbornly high

Only three cities in the country were in the throes of “severe” air on Wednesday – Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida – while Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad hovered just short of the danger zone as a thick, unmoving haze settled across the National Capital Region (NCR). Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed Ghaziabad topping national charts with an AQI of 422, followed by Greater Noida at 420 and Noida at 409. Delhi’s 4pm reading stood at 392, firmly in the “very poor” band and only nine points short of “severe”. Gurugram and Faridabad were in the “poor” category, with readings of 300 and 265. Experts say PM2.5 forms up to 60 percent of winter particulate load, with night hours seeing surges linked to clandestine burning. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

All 10 of India’s most polluted cities on Wednesday were in NCR, underscoring how the national air-pollution crisis remains concentrated in the region. After the top three came Hapur, Rohtak, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Bhiwadi.

PM2.5 has been the only dominant pollutant listed in CPCB’s daily bulletin for nine straight days since November 11. Experts linked this to a mix of vehicular emissions, industrial combustion and illegal waste burning. CPCB’s Sameer App data showed PM2.5 remained the primary pollutant on 19 days in November. PM10 dominated for seven days and CO for two. In comparison, October saw PM2.5 dominate for 22 days, PM10 for 24, CO for four and SO2 for one.

Dr Manoj Kumar, analyst at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), said PM2.5 forms between 40 and 60 percent of the particulate load in metro cities in winter and is far more toxic than PM10. “Being in proximity to Delhi, Gurugram air quality levels, particularly PM2.5 concentrations remain staggeringly high particularly during peak and night hours when illegal burning of waste mostly takes place,” he said.

All four air-monitoring stations in Gurugram were operational Wednesday. At Gwal Pahari (IMD), AQI touched 364; PM2.5 averaged 365 and maxed at 425, while PM10 averaged 282 and peaked at 419. Sector 51 (HSPCB) logged 336 AQI; PM2.5 averaged 333 and hit 500, and PM10 averaged 256 with a 500 ceiling. Teri Gram (HSPCB) recorded 231 AQI, with PM2.5 averaging 235 and maxing at 339. Vikas Sadan (HSPCB) logged 272 AQI, PM2.5 averaging 263 and maxing at 335.

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) said multiple hotspots of industrial waste burning had been identified. “We have received complaints about unauthorised industrial waste combustion in many sectors, like in 79, 82, 83, 6 and near IMT. Our teams on the ground have been conducting nighttime patrolling,” a senior MCM official said, adding that no fires occurred at designated garbage points. MCM joint commissioner Hitender Kumar said two vigilance teams of four assistant sanitation officers each had been deployed. “Multiple FIRs have been filed and challans have been issued. Earlier indentified hotspots in Sector 8 and empty plots near NH8 have now been freed of illegal dumping and waste burning,” he said.

In Gurugram’s Sector 67A, residents reported fresh waste fires near the Ireo Corridor. “Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken by MCG,” said Sandeep Singh, a commuter. A senior MCG official said sanitation security teams of 12 ASIs would maintain strict vigilance, adding that 34 challans were issued Tuesday and 51 Monday.

Independent expert Sachin Pawar said a “comprehensive mechanism” was needed to strengthen the monitoring network. “Sensors and analyzers of CAAQMS need to be maintained and calibrated regularly so that spikes, especially from zones such as Udyog Vihar and Hero Honda Chowk, are captured reliably,” he said.

Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8°C and a minimum of 11.1°C. Low wind speed contributed to pollutant buildup. “Due to very slow wind speed, pollutants have accumulated and are not getting dispersed... no western disturbance or rainfall is expected for the next week,” said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather.