Wellness coach shares 5 winter-friendly foods she eats regularly to lower cortisol and manage stress

Winter is here, the holiday season is around the corner, and while your calendar may finally slow down, your body doesn’t get the same break. Between travel, late nights, indulgent meals and rising stress, it’s more important than ever to nourish yourself with foods that truly support your system. The right winter diet can help keep cortisol in check, support hormone balance, and make stress easier to manage - so you can actually enjoy the season without running on empty. Try out Rachel's recommendations for a healthy winter diet!(Unsplash)

Rachel Sanders, a wellness coach specialising in cortisol and hormone health, has shared five winter-friendly foods to eat regularly to help keep cortisol in check and support overall hormone balance. In an Instagram post shared on December 2, the wellness coach explains, “Chronic stress depletes key nutrients, impacting adrenal function and hormone balance. Anti-inflammatory, cortisol-supporting foods can help your body manage stress more effectively. And focusing on nutrient-dense foods during the holidays is especially important!”

Cruciferous vegetables

Rachel recommends eating cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and kale during winters, not only because they are readily available but also since they help regulate hormones. She explains, “Cruciferous vegetables are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and sulphur-containing compounds that support detoxification, hormone balance, and cortisol regulation.”

Lean protein

The wellness coach explains that lean proteins help in cortisol regulation by preventing post-meal sugar spikes and supporting healthy adrenal function. She states, “Lean protein keeps cortisol steady by balancing blood sugar, supporting muscle repair, and providing the amino acids your adrenals need to regulate stress more effectively.” She highlights wild salmon, ground turkey, chicken breast and grass-fed bison as good sources of lean proteins and suggests adding them to your diet.

Berries

According to Rachel, berries are packed with antioxidants and polyphenols that protect against oxidative stress, while reducing inflammation and supporting adrenal health. She highlights blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries as great choices.

Dark leafy greens

Rachel highlights the benefits of dark leafy greens - such as kale, Swiss chard, spinach, and collard greens - especially for supporting cortisol balance and stress regulation. She explains, “Dark leafy greens provide key vitamins and minerals that support adrenal health, reduce inflammation, and balance cortisol levels.”

Citrus fruits

The wellness coach recommends eating citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, limes and grapefruits regularly during winters. She highlights, “Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that support adrenal function and help regulate the body's stress response.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.