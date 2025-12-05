Struggling with chronic stress? Wellness coach shares 7 nutrients to lower cortisol and boost GLP-1 naturally

Chronic stress doesn’t just leave you feeling overwhelmed - it can quietly disrupt the body on multiple levels. From throwing hormones off balance to interfering with GLP-1 fullness signals and depleting essential nutrients, long-term stress can make it harder for your system to regulate appetite, energy and mood. Managing stress, therefore, isn’t just about coping mentally; it also means supporting the body nutritionally so it can stabilise cortisol, balance hormones and strengthen its natural stress response. Chronic stress depletes key nutrients, making stress management essential. (Unsplash)

Rachel Sanders, a wellness coach specialising in cortisol and hormone health, has shared seven nutrients she incorporates regularly to help lower cortisol and naturally support GLP-1. In an Instagram post shared on November 17, she explains that chronic stress can disrupt hormones and even deplete essential nutrients - and she suggests simple dietary additions to help counteract these effects.

Chronic stress depletes nutrients

Rachel explains that chronic stress can disrupt several aspects of healthy functioning, including messing with key nutrients, hormone balance and the GLP-1 fullness signals that regulate appetite. She highlights, “Chronic stress depletes key nutrients, impacting adrenal function, hormone balance, and fullness signals like GLP-1. Anti-inflammatory, cortisol-supporting foods help your body manage stress more effectively and support natural GLP-1 release.”

B vitamins

According to Rachel, “B vitamins support balanced cortisol by aiding adrenal function, energy production, and neurotransmitter regulation.” She recommends adding vitamin B-rich foods like grass fed beef, lentils, avocado, spinach, wild salmon and organ meats to your diet.

Protein

Rachel recommends eating proteins like eggs, Greek yoghurt, chicken, wild salmon, cottage cheese, and grass fed beef for cortisol and blood sugar regulation. She explains, “Protein keeps cortisol steady by balancing blood sugar, supporting muscle repair, and boosting natural GLP-1.”

Magnesium

The wellness coach explains that magnesium supports the nervous system, helps regulate cortisol, and aids the body in effective stress management. Her dietary suggestions include dark leafy greens, pumpkin seeds, avocados, dark chocolate, bananas, and sweet potatoes.

Fibre

Rachel highlights that fibres are not only great for your gut bacteria but also naturally support GLP-1. She explains, “Fibre supports lower cortisol by stabilising blood sugar, feeding a healthy gut, and naturally boosting GLP-1.” She suggests adding chia seeds, raspberries, lentils, black beans, oats and avocados to your diet.

Antioxidants

The wellness coach notes that antioxidants play a key role in fighting oxidative stress, reducing inflammation, and supporting overall health. Her dietary suggestions include blueberries, spinach, pecans, kale, raspberries and beets.

Omega-3s

Rachel recommends including foods like salmon, flaxseeds, sardines, sea vegetables, eggs and walnuts in your diet because they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. She explains, “Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation, support adrenal function, and improve the body’s stress response.”

Vitamin C

The wellness coach states that vitamin C helps regulate the body’s stress response by supporting healthy adrenal function. She advises adding bell peppers, oranges, kiwis, broccoli, strawberries and papaya in your diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.