UK surgeon says your bloating might be due to stress or too much coffee; shares 5 ways to ease discomfort

Persistent bloating can be incredibly frustrating - the constant discomfort, the tightness, and that nagging feeling that something just isn’t right. But in many cases, the culprit isn’t a serious condition at all; it’s your everyday habits, or even stress, quietly disrupting your gut’s rhythm. The good news? A few simple tweaks can make a noticeable difference. Try out Dr Rajan's tips if you are tired of constant bloating!(Pixabay)

Also Read | Is leftover biryani healthy? UK surgeon explains the surprising gut health benefits of refrigerated biryani

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, has shared five strategies to help you tackle persistent bloating. In an Instagram video posted on December 1, the surgeon shares ways to reduce discomfort, but also highlights, “Remember, the list of possible causes for bloating is extensive and whilst not every type of bloating is abnormal…if you experience chronic, painful bloating which is affecting your quality of life, please seek advice from a healthcare professional!”

Limit coffee intake

Dr Rajan stresses that if you’re a coffee drinker and prone to bloating, adjusting the timing and limiting the number of cups you consume can significantly improve symptoms. He explains, “Caffeine can ramp up colon motility, but too much or drinking it late in the day can overstimulate the gut. This can trigger spasms and worsen bloating for sensitive people.”

Avoid snacking all day

Constant munching forces the digestive system to work continuously, leaving little opportunity for the gut to rest and cleanse itself. Dr Rajan explains, “Your gut has a housekeeping system called the migrating motor complex, the MMC, and it only turns on when you're not eating. It's literally the Roomba of your small intestine, sweeping away gases, debris, and leftover food. If you're constantly snacking, the MMC never activates. So things can just sit there fermenting, which can lead to bloating.”

Hydration is not optional

The surgeon highlights that hydration is not an “optional nice-to-have” - it is essential for healthy gut function, effective fibre utilisation and regular bowel movements. He points out, “Dehydration slows gut motility, making stools harder and drier, and trapping gas behind the backlog.”

Eat more soluble fibres

Dr Rajan explains that soluble fibres act as powerful prebiotics for the gut microbiome and are just as important as insoluble fibres for optimal digestive function. He states, “Soluble fibres dissolve in water and form a gentle gel in your gut. This feeds beneficial gut bacteria, but also regulates intestinal transit. Having too much insoluble fibre and not enough soluble fibre can be abrasive to your colon and worsen bloating in sensitive guts.”

4-6-8 breathing technique

The surgeon explains that sometimes bloating is not caused by gas but due to a coordination problem between your gut and brain - known as abdominophrenic dyssynergia - which can actually be a result of stress. Dr Rajan elaborates further, “Your diaphragm contracts downwards when you're stressed and this can push your belly out and mimic bloating even when your gut is fine.”

To counter this, the surgeon recommends a simple breathing technique that can help reduce stress-related bloating. He suggests, “Try breathing in through your nose for four seconds and then a slow exhale for six to eight seconds through your mouth. Repeat that five to 10 times. This may help to reset the coordination between the diaphragm and the abdominal wall which can help to reduce bloating.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.