The antidote to inflammatory bowel disease is hiding in your fruit basket: Study reveals

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is among the most painful and debilitating digestive disorders, affecting millions worldwide. Interestingly, strawberries may offer an underrated remedy. A recent May 2025 study led by Soumaya Wahabi from the University of Jendouba suggests that extracts from the strawberry tree could provide a protective effect against ulcerative colitis. Also read | Irritable bowel syndrome: Stress to infection, common causes of IBS and effective ways to treat the condition Extracts of the strawberry tree can help in providing a protective cover against ulcerative colitis. (Pixabay)

Ulcerative colitis, a type of IBD, is a chronic condition characterised by abdominal pain, weight loss, nausea, loss of mucosal integrity, and infiltration of inflammatory cells. It causes severe inflammation in the digestive tract and significantly impacts quality of life.

Findings of the study:

Ulcerative colitis is a subtype of inflammatory bowel diseases that affect the colon and rectum, significantly bringing down a person’s quality of life. While the main cause of ulcerative colitis is unknown, scientists believe that environmental and genetic factors can trigger this condition.

To understand how strawberry tree extract can help in treating ulcerative colitis, scientists injected the extract into rats with laboratory-induced ulcerative colitis.

30 male rats were divided into six groups for the experiment. One group was referred to as a healthy control, and another group that could induce colitis. For the rest of the four groups, the strawberry tree extract was injected in different doses. Also read | Irritable bowel syndrome: Causes, symptoms, treatment or tips to cure IBS

Here's how strawberry tree extract can help in treating inflammatory bowel disease.(Unsplash)

It was observed that rats that received the highest amount of dose of the strawberry tree extract demonstrated an 80 percent protection rate against colitis damage. They showed significant reduced inflammation, less tissue damage, and better preservation of the colon’s protective lining.

How strawberry tree extract can help in treating ulcerative colitis:

The study observed that the extract can help in reducing oxidative stress and provide a protective layer against the damage caused by acetic acid to the colon cells.

The chemical that causes colitis damages the protective enzymes of the body. The strawberry tree extract can help in preventing that and improving the body’s natural defence system.

The scientists observed that, when injected with the strawberry tree extract, the animals showed lower signs of inflammation.

Strawberry tree fruits and leaves are packed with health-boosting ingredients like antioxidants and other beneficial chemicals, which help in providing a protective layer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.