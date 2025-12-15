UK surgeon says morning sickness is linked to healthy pregnancy outcomes, explains why it happens; shares tips to manage

For many expectant mothers, nausea and vomiting are an all-too-familiar part of pregnancy - and despite its name, “morning sickness” rarely confines itself to the early hours of the day. The symptoms can strike at any time, often disrupting daily life and taking a physical and emotional toll. However, emerging research suggests that this uncomfortable phase may also be a reassuring sign, with nausea and vomiting linked to healthier pregnancies, improved foetal outcomes and a lower risk of pregnancy loss. Morning sickness during pregnancy can strike at any time of the day!(Pixabay)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, has explained why morning sickness happens - and why it is not just a morning phenomenon. In an Instagram video posted on December 15, the surgeon highlights that morning sickness can be an indicator of a healthy pregnancy and offers tips to help manage nausea and vomiting.

Morning sickness during pregnancy

Dr Rajan points out that there is nothing strictly “morning” about morning sickness, as symptoms can occur at any time of day during pregnancy. He notes, “Whoever invented the term morning sickness is a filthy liar. There's nothing mourning about it. It's more like 24/7 life sickness. The worst subscription service you never signed up for.”

However, the surgeon adds that, somewhat ironically, morning sickness has been linked to better pregnancy outcomes. He explains that preliminary research suggests nausea and vomiting are associated with a lower risk of pregnancy loss and improved foetal outcomes, although the evidence has limitations.

Dr Rajan explains, “This may be because morning sickness correlates with a higher level of hCG, Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, as well as oestrogen and progesterone. All these hormones are associated with a well-developing placenta. And all of these hormones are associated with nausea pathways in the brain and/or gut.”

Nausea hacks that might help

Dr Rajan shares some strategies that helped his pregnant wife manage morning sickness, which she experienced predominantly during her first trimester. He suggests, “Bland food like toast or crackers first thing in the morning actually helps since nausea is worsened by an empty stomach. Similarly, nibbling something edible periodically and grazing with smaller, more frequent meals was more helpful than three larger meals.”

He also highlights ginger as an effective way to manage morning sickness, along with certain anti-nausea supplements. The surgeon recommends, “Ginger in tea form, candy chews, or even raw help, because the gingerol chemicals have a GI effect. My wife didn't use these, but vitamin B6 supplements and doxylamine are safe to take in pregnancy and are useful anti-nausea aids.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.