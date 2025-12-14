Anushka Sharma’s nutritionist reveals how her ‘pregnancy diet’ differed from most Indian women’s eating habits

Celebrity pregnancy journeys often spark curiosity, especially when it comes to food choices and wellness routines. However, nutrition during pregnancy is less about following trends and more about science-backed planning. Celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando, who devised Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy diet, reveals in a November 28 podcast with Divya Jain how the actor’s eating habits were carefully customised, how they differed from those of most pregnant women in India, and where many people commonly go wrong. (Also read: Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer explains ‘how to eat protein, carbs, and fats’ the right way for better health ) Anushka Sharma didn’t follow food trends during pregnancy. Her nutritionist shares how a science-backed diet made the difference.(Instagram)

What does Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy diet look like

Explaining his approach, the nutritionist shared that he personally designed Anushka Sharma’s diet plan during her pregnancy, emphasising that maternal nutrition must be guided by science rather than assumptions. He pointed out that calorie intake needs to be carefully calculated, as a woman’s weight gain is directly linked to the growth and development of the foetus.

However, he noted that in India, many people tend to rely on guesswork when it comes to calories, often equating eating well with eating freely. Phrases like “khush rehne ke liye khao” (eat to stay happy), he said, may sound comforting but do not offer any real nutritional guidance.

Why guessing calories can be risky during pregnancy

While he acknowledged that emotional well-being plays an important role during pregnancy, Fernando pointed out that in today’s lifestyle, eating “from the heart” is often confused with indulging in processed and packaged foods rather than nourishing, home-cooked meals.

Expanding on how dietary habits have changed over time, he added, “In earlier times, such food used to be made at home, with love and natural ingredients. Instead of drinking a glass of haldi doodh, today we are drinking from a tetra pack with 3 spoons of sugar added. So please understand that it has to be a conscious effort for Indians to remain healthy.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.