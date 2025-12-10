Cancer surgeon shares 6 dietary habits to prevent stomach cancer: Prioritise fresh fruits and vegetables for gut health

Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is one of the most common cancers in the world. According to reports, a number of stomach cancer cases happen in lower-income areas. This shows that differences in healthcare and lifestyle choices greatly affect how often this disease occurs. Diet, especially, plays a key role in increasing cancer risk. What is the best way to prevent stomach cancer?(Adobe Stock)

"Men are diagnosed with stomach cancer twice as often as women, and age is an important factor for both genders. Genetics and infections, like Helicobacter pylori, increase the risk, but what we eat can really influence our chances of developing this cancer," Dr Pushpinder Gulia, Surgical Oncologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, tells Health Shots.

Rise of stomach cancer

As obesity rates increase worldwide and more people adopt Western lifestyles, stomach cancer cases are also rising, as per recent statistics in journal Med. What leads to this increase? "Unhealthy habits, such as smoking and exposure to industrial pollutants, increase the risk", says Dr Gulia. Moreover, unhealthy diets, high body weight, drinking too much alcohol (especially over 45 g/day), and eating salty preserved foods contribute to this health issue.

Foods to prevent stomach cancer risk

According to Dr Gulia, eating healthy foods consistently may reduce your risk of stomach cancer as well as other lifestyle-driven diseases. These include:

1. Fresh fruits and vegetables

Eating colourful, fresh fruits and vegetables can protect you from stomach cancer. "These tasty foods are high in fibre, antioxidants such as vitamin C, and other beneficial compounds, including carotenoids and flavonoids", says the doctor. They help fight free radicals, which can harm your stomach lining. A study in Advances in Biological Regulation found that cruciferous vegetables, such as cabbage, cauliflower, and kale, contain sulforaphane, which may help prevent the growth of cancer cells. By making it a habit to eat a variety of these foods every day, you improve your digestive health and reduce your risk of cancer.

2. Reduce salt and processed foods

We tend to add salt to our meals, but it’s important to think about how much we use. Too much salt can increase the risk of stomach cancer. "High-sodium diets, especially those with pickled and smoked foods, can irritate the stomach lining and increase the chance of cancer-causing substances affecting us", says the expert. You can lower your cancer risk by taking simple steps, such as using less salt when cooking, choosing fresh ingredients over canned or preserved ones, and avoiding processed foods.

3. Choose lean proteins wisely

Switching from red and processed meats to leaner protein sources can improve your health. Research cited in The Nutrition Source shows that eating processed meats like bacon, sausages, and deli meats every day raises the risk of gastric cancer. “Instead, try adding fish, chicken, legumes, and plant-based proteins like tofu to your diet,” says the Surgical Oncologist. These options are nutritious and contain fewer harmful chemicals from high-temperature cooking. Additionally, using healthier cooking methods such as steaming, baking, or boiling can reduce your exposure to cancer-causing substances.

4. Eat whole grains and high-fiber foods

Whole grains and fiber are important for digestive health. Foods like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat are filling and support regular bowel movements, which help remove toxins from your digestive system. "Eating a high-fiber diet is very helpful. It reduces inflammation and maintains a balanced gut microbiota, both of which are key to preventing cancer", says Dr Gulia. Whether you’re making a hearty grain salad or eating oatmeal for breakfast, keep in mind that your choices matter.

5. Limit alcohol and quit smoking

Cutting down on alcohol and quitting smoking are two of the best changes you can make for your health. Drinking alcohol and using tobacco together increases the risk of stomach cancer. "Alcohol irritates your stomach lining, and smoking adds harmful substances that increase the risk of gastrointestinal cancers", says the doctor. By reducing alcohol intake and quitting smoking, you are taking important steps towards a healthier future.

6. Savour probiotic-rich foods

Probiotics are important for a healthy gut. Foods like yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables such as kimchi and sauerkraut provide beneficial bacteria. "These foods may also help protect against Helicobacter pylori infections, which can lead to stomach cancer", says the cancer surgeon. A healthy gut helps protect your stomach lining from inflammation and supports good digestion.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)