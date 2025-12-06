Nutritionist shares 11 everyday foods and drinks that harm your metabolism: Refined grains, vegetable oils, and more

Have you ever wondered why your energy drops in the afternoon or why you can’t lose those extra pounds? People don’t realise that their food choices can harm their metabolism. Think of your metabolism as an engine; it powers your body and controls how well you burn calories. When your metabolism works well, you feel energetic and strong. But some common foods can slow down metabolism quietly. When a person includes at least 4 to 5 servings of fruits and vegetables, it helps enhance digestion and increase metabolism, which leads to weight loss. (Adobe Stock)

What foods slow down your metabolism?

Siddhi Kripal, Consultant Nutritionist at Nutriiya, shares 11 common foods and drinks that might be slowing you down, along with tips to boost your metabolism.

1. Sugary beverages

Sugary drinks like soft drinks, packaged juices, and energy drinks may seem refreshing. Still, they contain a lot of refined sugars that can spike your blood sugar levels, often leading to energy crashes and making you feel tired and sleepy. "Drinking these high-sugar beverages regularly can also make it harder for your body to use insulin, slowing your metabolism", nutritionist Siddhi Kripal tells Health Shots. Additionally, liquid calories don't fill you up, so you might end up eating more later. Instead of reaching for a sugary drink, try water, herbal tea, or flavoured water to keep your energy steady without a sugar rush.

2. Refined grains

Do you enjoy the soft texture of white bread and the smooth feel of refined pasta? However, these refined grains do not provide the nutrients and fiber that your body needs. They digest too quickly, which can cause spikes in blood sugar and lead to tiredness and increased fat storage. Choosing whole grains can help keep your energy stable throughout the day and support a healthy metabolism.

3. Instant or ready-to-eat foods

It is easy to grab instant noodles, chips, or frozen meals. However, these processed foods often have high levels of sodium, unhealthy fats, and preservatives. “These ingredients can cause inflammation and make it harder for your body to burn fat,” says the expert. Cooking simple meals from scratch, even when you’re busy, can make a big difference. The nutritionist cited how a client, a dad with three kids, started preparing healthy meals on weekends. He found that he felt more energetic, and his whole family enjoyed the benefits of fresh, home-cooked food.

4. Low-protein breakfasts

Breakfast is a necessary time to start your metabolism. One common mistake people make is skipping protein in the morning. Without enough protein, your breakfast won't give you the energy you need for the day. "A sugary cereal or plain toast alone isn't enough. Instead, add eggs, Greek yoghurt, or a scoop of plant-based protein powder to your breakfast," says the nutrition expert. Eating protein regularly can help boost your metabolism by repairing muscles and increasing calorie burn throughout the day.

5. Refined vegetable oils

Have you checked your pantry lately? Oils are important for cooking, but many common oils, such as palm, sunflower, and corn oil, contain high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. "Overeating of these can lead to inflammation, which can hurt your metabolism", says the expert. Instead, use heart-healthy oils like olive or coconut oil, which are better for you and can help your metabolism work well.

6. Caffeine overload

Coffee lovers enjoy caffeine for its ability to get them started in the morning; however, drinking too much caffeine can be harmful. "At the same time, a moderate amount can give your metabolism a short-term boost, too much caffeine increases cortisol levels, the stress hormone", says the nutritionist. This can lead to fat storage, especially around the belly. It is important to keep your caffeine intake moderate and avoid drinking coffee late in the day, as it can disrupt sleep and affect a healthy metabolism.

7. Gluten from modern wheat

Modern wheat has changed and now contains 3 to 4 times more gluten than older varieties. This excess gluten can cause digestive problems, such as bloating, which may slow your metabolism. “If you often have stomach issues, consider replacing modern wheat with gluten-free options like quinoa, millets, or brown rice,” says Kripal. You may notice more energy after making this dietary change.

8. Low water intake

Hydration is often overlooked in nutrition. Even mild dehydration can lower your metabolism by 2-3%. Water is essential for quenching thirst and for almost every metabolic process in the body. “Aim to drink 8-10 glasses of water each day,” shares Kripal. You can also include hydrating foods and drinks, such as coconut water, herbal teas, and homemade soups, to stay hydrated.

9. Alcohol

Social drinks can make gatherings more enjoyable, but drinking alcohol, especially beer and sugary cocktails, can slow down your metabolism. When alcohol enters your body, your liver focuses on breaking it down, which temporarily stops fat from burning. "Alcohol also dehydrates you and affects the hormones that help regulate your metabolism", said the expert. It is important to drink in moderation, try to have drinks less often, and look for non-alcoholic options to stay upbeat without hurting your metabolic health.

10. Low-fiber diet

Fiber is important for your digestive health and helps your metabolism. Eating a low-fiber diet can make you feel tired and affect how well you digest food. “Try to include fiber-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grains in your meals,” says the nutritionist. Feel lighter and more energetic after eating more fiber, which helps keep blood sugar levels steady and supports effective fat breakdown.

11. Excess non-vegetarian consumption

Eating protein is important for your metabolism, but eating too much non-vegetarian food, especially red or processed meats, can cause issues. “These foods often contain a lot of saturated fat and not enough fiber, which can slow digestion,” shares the expert. To support better digestive health and a more efficient metabolism, try balancing your meals with plant-based foods, salads, and lean proteins like steamed fish or chicken.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)