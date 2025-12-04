10 yoga asanas to boost metabolism and burn belly fat: Yoga expert shares a 20-minute morning routine for beginners

Turning 40 can bring a mix of excitement and worry. Bodies change, and it’s harder to stay fit and healthy, especially as our metabolism slows down compared to one's 20s and 30s. Adding yoga to the morning routine can really help. Just 20 minutes of yoga each morning can improve mood, help burn stubborn belly fat, and boost our overall well-being, according to a yoga expert. Will 20 minutes of yoga help you lose weight?(Adobe Stock)

Is 40 too old to start yoga?

Spiritual yogic master Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar shares 10 great yoga poses designed for beginners over 40 to help them start a refreshing yoga journey.

1. Cat-cow stretch (marjaryasana-bitilasana)

Start the routine with a simple stretch called Cat-Cow. This stretch warms up the spine and prepares the body.

Begin on your hands and knees, with your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone (this is the Cow position).

Exhale as you round your back, tucking your chin to your chest (this is the Cat position).

Repeat this for five breaths.

This exercise boosts metabolism and improves spinal flexibility. It also helps us focus and sets a positive tone for the day.

2. Downward-facing dog (adho mukha svanasana)

Downward Facing Dog is a favourite pose for many experienced yogis.

Start on your hands and knees, tuck your toes, and lift your hips to form an upside-down "V" shape.

Keep your shoulders away from your ears and try to reach your heels toward the ground.

Hold this pose for up to a minute.

This position helps improve blood circulation, stimulates your digestive organs, and increases your metabolic rate.

3. Warrior II (virabhadrasana II)

Transition into Warrior II for a boost. This pose builds strength and stamina, energises your core, and improves balance, which helps your metabolism.

Stand tall and step your feet wide.

Bend your right knee.

Extend your arms parallel to the floor and gaze over your fingertips.

Hold for five breaths, then switch sides.

Did you know that practising Warrior poses can raise your heart rate and boost your metabolism?

4. Chair pose (utkatasana)

Are you feeling energised? Now use that energy in chair pose.

Start by standing, then bend your knees and lower your hips as if you are sitting in a chair.

Reach your arms overhead and keep your weight balanced on your heels.

Hold this position for five breaths.

Chair pose warms your core, tones your legs, and boosts your metabolism by releasing stored energy.

5. Twisted chair pose (parivrtta utkatasana)

Twisted chair pose helps strengthen your core muscles and boosts your digestive organs.

Start by bringing your palms together at your heart centre.

Then, twist your upper body to the right and place your left elbow outside your right knee.

Hold this position for five breaths, then switch sides and enjoy the twist.

It feels like a gentle massage for your internal systems, supporting metabolism and digestion.

6. Cobra pose (bhujangasana)

Take a break with the Cobra pose to gently strengthen the spine.

Lie face down and place your hands under your shoulders.

As you inhale, press your palms into your chest to lift it.

Keep your elbows close to your body and relax your shoulders.

Hold this position for five breaths.

Cobra pose opens your chest and helps you breathe better, which can aid your metabolism by improving nutrient absorption.

7. Bridge pose (setu bandhasana)

Bridge Pose is a great way to work your glutes and core.

Lie on your back and bend your knees with your feet hip-width apart.

Press your feet into the ground to lift your hips and squeeze your glutes at the top.

Hold this position for five breaths.

This pose helps improve blood flow and energises your body while supporting your metabolism.

8. Legs-up-the-wall pose (viparita karani)

Legs-up-the-wall: This restorative pose is fantastic if you’ve been on your feet all day.

Sit beside a wall, then lie back and extend your legs up against it.

This position encourages lymphatic drainage, reduces fatigue, and enhances blood circulation.

Stay here for 5 minutes, as it's a fantastic way to recharge after your active workout.

9. Seated forward bend (paschimottanasana)

As we near the end of our 20-minute session, the seated forward bend helps us relax.

Sit with your legs straight in front of you.

Inhale and raise your arms, then exhale as you bend at your hips and reach for your feet.

Hold the position for five breaths to allow your body to unwind.

This pose helps calm you and supports your abdominal organs.

10. Savasana (corpse pose)

Finish yoga practice with savasana, the final relaxation pose.

Lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides and palms facing up.

Close your eyes and take deep breaths to relax.

Allow your body to benefit from your practice while you rest for 5 to 10 minutes.

Savasana is important because it helps your body absorb the advantages of the poses you just did, supporting recovery and overall wellness.

