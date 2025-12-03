19-minute viral video controversy: Deepfake, AI claims fuel speculation surrounding explicit clip

Social media is abuzz with the term “19-Minute Viral Video,” which, according to viral posts, is linked to an explicit video capturing a couple’s private moments. The 19-minute viral video controversy explained. (Unsplash)

What is the 19-minute viral video?

Many social media users claim that it is a 19-minute and 34-second-long MMS allegedly featuring a young couple. While some say it shows intimate moments, others mention explicit remarks allegedly heard in the video.

There are allegedly other videos with “Season 2” and “Season 3” after the “19-minute” title. Some speculated that the video could be a deepfake or altered using AI.

Who are the people in the video?

The alleged young couple in the video has not yet been identified. However, many have misidentified women and accused them of being the one in the video. One influencer, sweet_zannat, who was misidentified, shared a video on Instagram clarifying that she is not the one featured in the viral video.

“Look at me properly… now look at her… Does she look like me in any way? She doesn’t, right! Then why are people writing ‘19-minute’ in my comments sections,” she said in a video, which also features a snippet of the woman from the 19-minute video.

“Free mein famous kar rahe hai,” sweet_zannat wrote on Instagram. She further shared in her clip that the woman speaks English in the video, which Zannat can’t.

“How can I speak in English? Have you guys lost it? You guys are making me viral and famous without any reason… ok bye.”

19-minute viral video trends on Google:

The term is not just trending on social media, but people are searching for it on Google, too.

The majority of the searches are from Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra. In addition to searching for the controversy or the people involved, many are also looking for the original link of the viral video.

Why shouldn’t you share the 19-minute viral video?

According to reports, many are paying up to ₹5,000 to obtain a copy of the video.

According to section 67 of the IT Act, sharing obscene or objectionable videos online is punishable by law. If convicted, for the first offence, a person can be fined five lakh rupees or spend three years in jail. For a second or subsequent conviction, the jail term may extend to five years, and the fine may extend to ten lakh rupees.