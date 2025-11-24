You know that feeling when the fog lifts mid-morning and the winter sun finally comes out to play? Can this traditional Chinese medicine drink help you beat winter fatigue? (Photo: BBC)

Now imagine the same for yourself.

When the temperatures drop and winter finally makes a return, wanting to stay under your blankets, snoozing the alarm more than you'd like and a general sense of just 'settling in', isn't uncommon. It's the spoils of the season, and the year winding down! That being said, if winter fatigue hitting you hard enough to take you out for days — there's something under the surface there which you can't quite see.

Money and mindset influencer Linda Lin, whose content and core message is immensely geared to gearing you towards yourself, has been there, done that. From being tired and foggy, all the time, Linda managed to get herself to a space where she was clear-headed, and in just a month at that. And she attributes maximum credit to coming out in the clear to this one warm drink.

Before, she was constantly battling mental tiredness after 2PM, feeling heavy-headed, sweet cravings, slow digestion and low energy and motivation, all of which she put down to burnout. But turning to traditional Chinese medicine revealed, that her spleen was struggling — it had become weak from stress, irregular eating and just the general ramifications of modern-day living.

Linda writes that as per traditional Chinese medicine, the spleen hates iced coffee (or even coffee on an empty stomach), damp foods like Greek yoghurt and smoothies, eating while rushing, and — let this sink in — overthinking.