Everyday Mix Vegetable Recipe for a Nutritious Plate, Helping You Increase Daily Veggie Intake Without Any Extra Effort

Including a variety of everyday veggies like carrots, beans, peas, cauliflower, and capsicum in a single dish makes it the right Mix Vegetable Recipe. You can get a good balance of fibre, vitamins, and minerals without adding too many spices or oil to it. Using these vegetables brings their unique flavour and texture to this one-pot meal, so you end up with a dish that's visually alluring and delicious for kids and adults. Mix Vegetable Recipe(Freepik)

According to a study, carrots and capsicum, in particular, are rich in antioxidants, which can be a real boost to your immune system, especially when the seasons are changing. A 2022 study shows that peas are a great plant-based protein in the mix, which will keep you going for longer, while cauliflower is good for your digestion, and the beans provide minerals.

Mix vegetable dishes have been a part of Indian home cooking for generations. The concept began in households that relied on seasonal produce and needed simple ways to prepare wholesome meals using whatever was fresh or leftover. This recipe has no single origin point because every region created its own version based on local vegetables and cooking styles. Over time, it became a staple in Indian kitchens due to its adaptability and the idea that a mix of vegetables could offer better nutrition and variety in a single dish.

One of the strengths of a mix vegetable sabzi is its flexibility. The dish allows you to use whatever vegetables are available at home, making it suitable for busy routines or days with fewer ingredients. Spices like cumin, turmeric, coriander, and ginger add flavour and support digestion, giving the sabzi a balanced taste without extra effort.

A Simple Guide To Make Mixed Vegetables

This mixed vegetable recipe brings together common Indian vegetables cooked with mild spices to create a nutritious everyday dish. The recipe pairs well with roti, paratha, or rice and uses simple ingredients.

Ingredients (Serves 3–4)

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup chopped beans

1 cup cauliflower florets

½ cup green peas

1 capsicum, chopped

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp chopped coriander

Instructions