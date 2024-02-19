What is the Dorito theory and how does it reveal people's unhealthy habits? Explained

After the orange peel theory, another theory has taken over the minds of netizens- the Dorito theory. Since TikTok user Celeste Aria spoke about the theory in a video, it caused quite a stir on social media. In the clip, Aria explains how 'experiences that aren't truly satisfying are maximally addictive.' She elaborated on it by making a comparison between Doritos and potato chips. (Also Read: What is viral orange peel theory and why are people using it to test their partners?) The social media user also linked the Dorito theory to other aspects of life. (Unsplash)

What did Aria say about the Dorito theory?

"When you eat a Dorito and finish your bite, you're not fully satisfied. It's not the same as eating a steak or eating a really satiating food that's high in protein where after your bite, you really feel sort of that fullness and that warmth of satisfaction," said Aria in her video.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

She thinks that people like eating potato chips because they taste good, but the flavour doesn't last very long. In fact, the pleasure derived from eating potato chips is not sustained, leaving people feeling unfulfilled and wanting more.

She then shared that this thing can be added to various aspects of life such as scrolling on ‘social media or even things like excessive drinking or toxic relationships that can be disappointing.’

How did X users react to this theory?

An individual wrote, "I learned about the Dorito theory today: the things that aren’t actually satisfying are the ones that are maximally addictive — and this explains a lot about people."

A second said, "TikTok is getting downright philosophical. Enter the Dorito theory."

A third said, "Did the Dorito theory just call out on my habits?"

"I saw a video about the Dorito theory on TikTok, and I've never felt so seen," shared a fourth.