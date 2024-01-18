What is viral orange peel theory and why are people using it to test their partners?

Can peeling an orange be an indicator to test if your partner loves you or not? Well, this viral trend, which originally began on TikTok but has now made its way onto other social media platforms, suggests so. The whole idea revolves around people asking their partners to peel an orange for them, a simple task they can do by themselves. According to the trend, an individual’s willingness to perform the task can show their commitment towards their relationship. Social media platforms are filled with videos of people testing the orange peel theory. (Unsplash/kaitlynraeann, Travis Grossen)

Here’s a video that shows a montage of clips where people are testing the ‘Orange peel theory’ on their partners.

“The orange peel theory focuses on the idea that small acts of service are not just about the action itself but about what it represents in the relationship,” Kate Truitt, a board-certified psychologist and applied neuroscientist, told HuffPost.

“They signal care, love and commitment, and the repetition of the act enhances the overall health and happiness of the relationship. These gestures, often simple and seemingly mundane, are in fact pivotal in nurturing a loving, supportive and enduring partnership,” Truitt added.

How did it all start?

According to the Time, it started with a TikTok about a text exchange between an ex-couple. In the series of texts, a conversation was about one of the partners peeling oranges for the other when they were in the relationship.

TikTok users took this opportunity to share other small gestures that their partners do for them. Soon, many started sharing videos of them asking their partners to peel an orange, thus giving momentum to the now-viral trend. A few also noted that the theory applies to non-romantic relationships as well.

What are your thoughts on this viral orange peel theory?