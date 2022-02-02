World Cancer Day 2022: Eating these foods can raise your risk of stomach cancer

World Cancer Day 2022: What you eat can play a big role in increasing or reducing your chances of stomach cancer. Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, begins when cells in your stomach start to grow uncontrollably. The American Cancer Society recommends people to follow a healthy eating pattern to avoid risk of stomach cancer. World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on February 4 to raise awareness about cancer and to encourage, its prevention, detection and treatment.

Eating a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables and whole grains, and avoiding or limiting red and processed meats, sugar-sweetened beverages, and highly processed foods are some of the advised changes in your lifestyle to avoid this type of cancer.

Stomach cancers tend to grow gradually. Only less than 20 per cent of patients with stomach cancer in India are diagnosed at an early stage, while 50 per cent get diagnosed when the disease has advanced; 25-30% have widespread or metastatic disease. Stomach cancer is the third most common cancer in men in India and the second most common cause of cancer-related deaths among Indian men and women between the age of 15 and 44.

Before stomach cancer develops, there are pre-cancerous changes that often occur in the inner lining (mucosa) of the stomach. These early changes rarely showcase the symptoms and therefore goes undetected. Some of the early symptoms of stomach cancer are difficulty in swallowing (dysphagia), feeling bloated or full, discomfort in the abdomen region, persistent heartburn or indigestion, unexplained and persistent nausea, stomach ache, persistent vomiting with or without blood, constipation or swelling in the abdomen.

There are some factors which we can’t control like genetics and family history but there are some of them which we can definitely modify.

Avoiding foods that can increase your risk of stomach cancer is the first step towards prevention. Zamurrud M. Patel CDE, RD Chief Dietician, Global Hospitals, Mumbai suggests four kinds of food that people should avoid to reduce risk of stomach cancer.

1. Red meat: Beef, lamb and pork have been classified as a Group 2A carcinogen which means it probably causes cancer. High intake of red meat is associated with a 45% increased risk of gastric cancer. The endogenous formation of carcinogenic N-nitroso compounds (NOC) is influenced by the heme content of meat, particularly red meat.

Food items containing saturated fat or trans fat such as cake, pastries, fried food, red meat, ghee, butter and margarine should be consumed in limits. (Pixabay)

2. Saturated fats: Total fat is potentially positively associated with gastric cancer risk, and specific subtypes of fats account for different effects. Cakes, biscuits, puddings and processed meats are examples of foods high in saturated fats.

3. Alcohol: It increases the penetration of carcinogens into the cells. Alcohol also affects the capacity of the cells to perform apoptosis thereby increasing the capacity of causing cancer.

Avoid excess alcohol consumption and smoking. (Pixabay)

4. Tobacco: Smoking increases stomach cancer risk, particularly for cancers of the upper part of the stomach near the oesophagus. The rate of stomach cancer is about double in people who smoke.

"We need enough fiber and antioxidants to prevent cancer. Fruits, vegetables and nuts are food groups that we must consume daily," adds the dietician.