Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar urges women to 'meet sexual needs', schools male influencers on menopause

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, known for her decades-long association with actor Kareena Kapoor, has taken a stand against what she called the 'most annoying' health trend: the discussion around menopause, particularly when steered by 'middle-aged and old male influencers'. Rujuta Diwekar has sparked a debate by challenging the conversation around menopause on social media. (Instagram/ Rujuta Diwekar and Freepik)

Challenging the 'grandmother' mandate

In an Instagram post on December 12, Rujuta challenged the narrative that positions menopause as a woman's cue to 'disappear into the sidelines' and embrace only the role of a grandmother. Simply put: menopause is the stage of a woman's life when her menstrual periods stop permanently, and she can no longer get pregnant.

In her post, Rujuta specifically took aim at ‘male influencers’ who frame menopause as women's 'chance to be grandmothers' and highlighted the importance of grandmothers' nurturing role for humanity's survival.

She said, “Amongst so many health trends, the one I find most annoying is the menopause one. Especially the category of middle-aged and old male influencers telling women that this is their chance to be grandmothers. And how, without the nurture of grandmothers, humanity would have fallen apart.”

Rujuta added, “First of all, these male influencers need to recognise that girls and women are nurturers at all ages. In the role of a sister, cousin, neighbour, aunt, teacher, mentor, mother etc. We are not looking to get to menopause to turn into nurturers. And without the girls of all ages across the globe, humanity would have fallen apart.”

'Chase butterflies, meet your sexual needs'

The core of Rujuta's message was an affirmation of women's continuous need for personal fulfilment, regardless of age or biological stage. She urged women to reject the singular grandmother role prescribed by the influencers, stating that 'sexual, emotional, personal, professional, fulfilments are important at all ages, and remain so even around menopause'.

The nutritionist advised her female followers: “Women must realise that sexual, emotional, personal, professional, fulfilments are important at all ages, and remain so even around menopause. Please don't let anyone tell you to disappear into the sidelines with just one role - that of the grandma. Please chase butterflies, seek adventure, meet your sexual needs, and do it all with purpose and not guilt.”

‘Please start showing up for yourself’

Rujuta concluded her message with caption: “From one woman nearing menopause, to all others. Please start showing up for yourself, it’s never too late to do the right thing.” Her post resonated with Instagram users, sparking a conversation about ageism, sexuality, and the societal expectations placed on women post-menopause.

A comment on her post read, “Could not agree more. Totally nailed it.” Someone also said, “'Please chase butterflies'. Oh this brought tears into my eyes.” A comment also read: “When men saw women were winning even after menopause, they started this grandmother propaganda. This is how they brainwash slowly and steadily. Don't fall for it…”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.