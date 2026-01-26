Nutritionist shares 3 lifestyle changes to relieve constipation and fix bowel movements without laxatives

Having clean bowel movements is an essential part of being healthy. However, not everyone effortlessly goes through the regular process. Only taking laxatives and adding more fibre to the diet without making lifestyle changes leads to constipation returning in the long term, shares Nikkie Malhotra. (Pexel)

Constipation is a common condition for many individuals, who often resort to adding more fibre in their diet or taking laxatives. However, according to clinical nutritionist Nikkie Malhotra, there is a better way to go about solving the problem.

Also Read | Gastroenterologist explains why dinner time is as important as dinner plate: ‘Early dinner can help hormones and…’

Taking to Instagram on January 22, Nikkie stated, “Constipation is not about how often you go. It’s about how efficiently your gut moves.” By making the right changes to the daily routine, one can effectively fix digestion itself.