Nutritionist shares 3 lifestyle changes to relieve constipation and fix bowel movements without laxatives
Nikkie Malhotra suggests fixing the time for bowel movement, drinking enough water and doing light exercises, to solve the problem of constipation.
Having clean bowel movements is an essential part of being healthy. However, not everyone effortlessly goes through the regular process.
Constipation is a common condition for many individuals, who often resort to adding more fibre in their diet or taking laxatives. However, according to clinical nutritionist Nikkie Malhotra, there is a better way to go about solving the problem.
Taking to Instagram on January 22, Nikkie stated, “Constipation is not about how often you go. It’s about how efficiently your gut moves.” By making the right changes to the daily routine, one can effectively fix digestion itself.
She went on to list three lifestyle changes that help fix the constipation problem. They are presented as follows:
1. Fix the morning timing for bowel movement
“Your gut has a natural gastrocolic reflex in the morning,” noted Nikkie. To train the gut to empty naturally at a set time, she shared the following steps:
- Wake up at the same time every day
- Drink warm water
- Sit on the toilet without forcing
2. Balance fibre with hydration
Increasing fibre intake in the diet without simultaneously increasing water intake leads to harder stool and difficult bowel movements. The following steps remedy the situation:
- Eat soluble fibre (found in fruits, soaked seeds)
- Drink adequate water throughout the day
- Reduce dry, raw fibre overload
3. Move the body after meals
“Constipation isn’t just a gut issue,” observed Nikkie, “it’s a movement issue… Movement stimulates gut motility naturally.” Helpful movements after a meal include:
- 10 to 15 min walk
- Gentle core activation
- No sitting immediately after eating
Things to avoid to solve constipation
The clinical nutritionist also shares a list of things to avoid to effectively solve the constipation problem. They are listed as follows:
- Ignoring the urge to poop
- Depending on tea/coffee for bowel movement
- Overusing psyllium or laxatives
- Eating cold/raw meals constantly
Signs of a healthy bowel movement
- Easy to pass
- No straining
- Soft, well-formed stool
- Feeling of complete emptying
- 1 to 2 times daily is normal
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
