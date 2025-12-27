Paediatrician shares warning signs of childhood constipation parents often miss: Reduced appetite, belly pain and more

Constipation in children is not just a passing phase!(Picture credit: Freepik)

Children also suffer from constipation, and parents may sometimes overlook their signs. In fact, it is incredibly common. If not addressed promptly, it will affect the child's life daily and may result in gut-related complications later on. Dr Jayant Khandare, consultant paediatrician and neonatologist at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, told HT Lifestyle that roughly around 1 in 5 kids may face constipation at some point.

“Since many families treat it as a ‘phase’ or a ‘food issue,’ it often goes underreported until the discomfort becomes hard to ignore,” Dr Khandare opined. Many parents may think that constipation is temporary, but many times it's not.

Why are cases rising?

Cases of constipation in children are rising, and the doctor pointed out a combination of lifestyle and routine-related factors that are influencing children's digestive health.

Children should not be encouraged to eat junk food as it contributes to constipation.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Khandare warned about the growing habits of children eating junk foods, which are primarily processed and ultra-processed. Moreover, their diets are low in fibre, with fewer fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, along with inadequate water intake and reduced physical activity.

Beyond diet, school routine also has a major influence on a child's bowel habits and contributes to constipation.

The paediatrician explained, “When kids repeatedly hold stool because they dislike school toilets, feel rushed in the morning, or had one painful bowel movement, the stool becomes harder and larger, making the next attempt even more painful.” This cycle can quickly turn constipation from an occasional issue to a chronic problem.

Signs parents often miss

Constipation in children can be identified by detecting the subtle physical and behavioural changes that are sometimes easy to miss or misinterpret.

Dr Khandare listed out these signs:

Hard, dry stools

Pain while passing stools

Belly pain

Bloating

Reduced appetite

Withholding behaviours like crossing legs, clenching

What are some red flags which require prompt medical help? “If constipation lasts more than two weeks, or if it comes with fever, blood in stool, significant belly swelling, weight loss, severe pain, or rectal prolapse, that is, something coming out of the anus," he noted.

So while constipation is manageable, it is essential to act on time so that the problem does not worsen. Early attention can also reduce the recurring discomfort children face.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.