AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares probiotic and prebiotic cheat sheet for healthy gut

A healthy gut depends not just on adding probiotics, but also on feeding them the right fuel. While probiotics introduce beneficial bacteria into the digestive system, prebiotic soluble fibres help those microbes thrive, multiply and do their job effectively. Many everyday foods naturally contain this powerful combination, making gut health support far more accessible than it seems. Read more to discover which foods contain the most powerful prebiotics and probiotics. (Unsplash)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, has shared a probiotic and prebiotic cheat sheet, highlighting the foods that deliver the most powerful combination of beneficial probiotics and gut-nourishing prebiotic fibres. In an Instagram video shared on January 24, the gastroenterologist states, “Let’s break down the different types of prebiotics and probiotics and which common food items naturally contain them.”