AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares probiotic and prebiotic cheat sheet for healthy gut
Probiotic foods contain beneficial bacteria for the gut microbiome while prebiotic fibres act as fuel for these microbes. Dr Sethi shares foods rich in these.
A healthy gut depends not just on adding probiotics, but also on feeding them the right fuel. While probiotics introduce beneficial bacteria into the digestive system, prebiotic soluble fibres help those microbes thrive, multiply and do their job effectively. Many everyday foods naturally contain this powerful combination, making gut health support far more accessible than it seems.
Also Read | Florida gastroenterologist reveals the key nutrient missing in green powders, shares what will help instead
Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, has shared a probiotic and prebiotic cheat sheet, highlighting the foods that deliver the most powerful combination of beneficial probiotics and gut-nourishing prebiotic fibres. In an Instagram video shared on January 24, the gastroenterologist states, “Let’s break down the different types of prebiotics and probiotics and which common food items naturally contain them.”
Chia seeds
According to Dr Sethi, chia seeds are one of the richest sources of gel-forming prebiotic fibres, making them particularly effective for supporting gut health.
Slightly green bananas
Bananas are at their most fibre-rich when they are slightly green, as they contain higher levels of gut-feeding resistant starch - a form of fibre that, Dr Sethi highlights, the gut microbiome particularly thrives on.
Apples
According to the gastroenterologist, apples are rich in soluble prebiotic fibres, particularly pectin, which improves digestive health and glycemic control.
Oats
The gastroenterologist points out, “You get the most beta-glucan rich soluble fibre from oats.”
Chickpeas
Dr Sethi highlights that chickpeas are loaded with probiotics that support the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid produced by the bacterial fermentation of dietary fibres.
Kefir
Kefir is one of the most powerful probiotic foods, often considered more potent than buttermilk, with Dr Sethi highlighting that it contains an exceptionally diverse range of probiotic strains.
Kimchi
Kimchi, the Korean staple made from fermented vegetables, offers one of the most potent fermented probiotic boosts, according to Dr Sethi.
Sauerkraut
According to Dr Sethi, “You get the most digestion supporting probiotics from sauerkraut.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a lifestyle journalist who writes about fashion, culture, and wellness. A passionate music enthusiast, she loves exploring the intersection of trends, taste, and storytelling.
