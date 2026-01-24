Florida gastroenterologist reveals the key nutrient missing in green powders, shares what will help instead

The importance of eating vegetables is made known to us from childhood. They are an important source of both macro- and micronutrients, and arguably require more skill to cook to make them taste as delicious as their non-vegetarian counterparts. Green powders are a convenient way to get the beneficial vitamins and minerals from vegetables. (Unsplash)

However, scientific development and a stunning use of free will have led to the creation of ‘green powders’. Registered dietitian Julia Zumpano defined it for the Cleveland Clinic as “a variety of different fruits and vegetables that have been freeze-dried and ground down to a very fine powdered form that can be mixed pretty easily into a beverage or food.”

While green powders do supply us with essential vitamins and minerals, they have one serious limitation when it comes to providing edible fibres. Taking to Instagram on January 23, Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab explained how.