Florida gastroenterologist reveals the key nutrient missing in green powders, shares what will help instead
According to Dr Salhab, green powders make it convenient to get some of the benefits of eating vegetables, and there are other ways to complement the rest.
The importance of eating vegetables is made known to us from childhood. They are an important source of both macro- and micronutrients, and arguably require more skill to cook to make them taste as delicious as their non-vegetarian counterparts.
Also Read | Fortis gastroenterologist reveals the worst foods to have on an empty stomach: Banana, milk-based smoothies and…
However, scientific development and a stunning use of free will have led to the creation of ‘green powders’. Registered dietitian Julia Zumpano defined it for the Cleveland Clinic as “a variety of different fruits and vegetables that have been freeze-dried and ground down to a very fine powdered form that can be mixed pretty easily into a beverage or food.”
While green powders do supply us with essential vitamins and minerals, they have one serious limitation when it comes to providing edible fibres. Taking to Instagram on January 23, Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab explained how.
Green powders lack insoluble fibre
Acknowledging that though green powders are a convenient way to supplement vitamins and minerals in our diet, Dr Salhab stated that they do not provide us with sufficient insoluble fibre, “which is two-thirds of the fibre required, to help push poop and old waste out of the colon.”
As per the Mayo Clinic website, dietary fibre can be broadly categorised into two types: soluble and insoluble. The former dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance in the stomach and slows down digestion, while the latter does not dissolve in water and simply provides bulk to the food materials and helps them move down the digestive tract.
“Insoluble fibre adds bulk and structure to stool, speeds transit through the colon, and provides the physical scaffolding that gut bacteria ferment to produce compounds that protect the gut lining and reduce inflammation,” elaborated the gastroenterologist.
How to ensure sufficient insoluble fibre intake
Dr Salhab suggested the following foods to help incorporate the necessary insoluble fibre into the diet if one consumes green powders.
- Whole grains and bran: wheat bran, 100 percent whole-wheat bread, oats, brown rice, popcorn
- Legumes: lentils, black beans, chickpeas, other beans (intact, not just protein isolates)
- Nuts and seeds: almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, flax, chia (especially when eaten whole or minimally ground)
- Vegetables: cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, leafy greens, celery — especially stems and fibrous parts
- Fruit with skin: apples with peel, pears with peel, berries — the peel is mostly insoluble, the flesh is more soluble
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.