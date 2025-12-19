London-based doctor shares what type of oats are best for health, warns against ‘marketing gimmick’

Oats are considered to be a classic breakfast cereal, vying with only cornflakes for the top spot. The many health benefits of oats include lowering bad cholesterol, improving gut health, and enhancing immunity. Whole, organic oats are best for consumption, according to Dr Rupy Aujla.(Unsplash)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 warning signs that indicate we are ‘pooping wrong’

As with all other cereals, oats are available in the market under the banner of various brands, and there are countless ways in which it can be consumed.

Taking to Instagram on November 24, Dr Rupy Aujla, London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, shared four pointers to keep in mind while incorporating oats in our diet, so that we can maximise the benefits.

1. Opt for whole oats

According to Dr Aujla, the food industry has transformed oats into a marketing gimmick and everything from snack bars to cereal flakes and instant porridge pots is marked as healthy for the heart.

However, that is not the case, and all those items contain high amounts of sugar. It is much better to choose whole oats, with the doctor’s personal recommendation being jumbo or steel-cut. They hold the structure of the grain and act as a barrier, forcing the body to work a little bit harder to break them down.

2. Do not have ‘naked oats’

“Although a big bowl of oats with just maple syrup is delicious, it's basically dessert for breakfast,” cautioned Dr Aujla. “You'll be hungry again by 10.”

Instead, he advised using oats, like an excellent source of carbohydrate it is, to pair with other nutrient-rich foods.

3. Buy organic if possible

Unfortunately, oats often test higher in pesticide residue than other food items. For the “extra peace of mind,” Dr Aujla suggested choosing organic oats whenever possible.

4. Soak oats overnight

“Soaking overnight actually helps break down some of those anti-nutrients, like phytic acid, and makes oats a lot easier to digest,” he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.