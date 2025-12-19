AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 warning signs that indicate we are ‘pooping wrong’

Bowel movement is an important metabolic function that greatly affects not just our overall health but also our mood and comfort throughout the course of the day. Scrolling the phone acts as a distraction and makes one stay on the toilet seat longer, warns Dr Sethi. (Shutterstock)

While the activity finds none other than infants lacking in experience, it is the nature of the act itself that concerns Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities.

Taking to Instagram on December 19, Dr Sethi shared eight things to look out for while doing our business to better maintain our gut health.

1. Straining too hard

Straining too hard while on the toilet seat increases pressure on the rectum. This leads to a greater risk of haemorrhoids, fissures and prolapse, warned Dr Sethi.

2. Sitting too long

An average person should not be sitting on the toilet for more than five minutes. Longer time sitting translates to more pressure on the delicate anal tissues. “Keep it short,” advised the doctor, “your gut doesn't need a Netflix binge.”

3. Sitting in the wrong posture

Sitting on the toilet seat at 90° blocks the rectum and hinders easy movement of the bowels. The issue can be resolved by squatting or using a footstool, which helps to “straighten things out.”

4. Ignoring the urge

“Holding it in makes stool harder and drier,” warned Dr Sethi. “Listen to your body the first time, not the fifth.”

5. Reading or scrolling on the toilet

Being distracted by reading or scrolling through the phone keeps us sitting longer on the toilet seat without even realising it. More time spent sitting results in more pressure on the veins, noted the doctor.

6. Pushing daily when not needed

According to Dr Sethi, not everyone needs to poop once a day. For many people, clearing their bowels three times every week is normal, and forcing it just causes harm.

7. Not consuming enough fibre and water

Lowering the intake of fibre in a regular diet leads to hardening of the waste. For easy bowel movement, Dr Sethi suggested consuming 24-30 grams of fibre daily along with two to three litres (8-12 cups) of water.

8. Following a sedentary lifestyle

Lack of skipping movement in our daily routine lowers gut motility, warned Dr Sethi. Simply walking 10 minutes after every meal goes a long way to ensure gut health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.