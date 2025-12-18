AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 4 bad vs good vs excellent foods for gut health: Beans, oats, berries, and more

The overall health of an individual depends significantly on the diet that is followed and the proper functioning of the gut. Berries and yoghurt are excellent for gut health, while sugary cereals are not, shares Dr Sethi.(Pexel)

Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 1 food you should never skip: Decreases colon cancer risk, boosts liver health

All essential nutrients, as well as medicines that are taken orally, are absorbed from our digestive tract before travelling to the target organs.

As such, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on December 15 to share three lists of common food items differentiated by their impact on our gut health.

Foods that are BAD for gut health

Sugary drinks

Sugary cereals

Artificial sweeteners

Fried food

Foods that are GOOD for gut health

Sweet potatoes

Beans

Slightly green bananas

Oats

Foods that are EXCELLENT for gut health

Berries

Yoghurt

Chia seeds

Fermented food

Why food with high sugar content is bad for the gut

According to a study conducted by researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, dietary sugar alters the gut microbiome, which leads to obesity, metabolic syndrome, and diabetes.

The study was conducted on mice, and the findings were published in the 15 September 2022 issue of the Cell journal.

After the animals that participated in the study were kept under a high-fat, high-sugar diet for four weeks, the amount of segmented filamentous bacteria in their microbiome fell sharply, while other bacteria showed a rapid increase.

The drop in filamentous bacteria reduced the number of Th17 cells in the gut, which were found to be necessary for preventing metabolic disease, diabetes, and weight gain, as seen in the participants.

“These immune cells produce molecules that slow down the absorption of ‘bad’ lipids from the intestines, and they decrease intestinal inflammation,” explained Ivaylo Ivanov, PhD, associate professor of microbiology & immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and one of the authors of the paper, in a university journal.

“In other words, they keep the gut healthy and protect the body from absorbing pathogenic lipids.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.