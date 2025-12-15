AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 1 food you should never skip: Decreases colon cancer risk, boosts liver health

Winter festivities often make it difficult to adhere to a strict diet, and cheat days become way more frequent than ideal. Consuming a handful of nuts every day is excellent for gut health, says Dr Sethi.(Pexels)

However, keeping just one food constant in our daily diet helps boost our health in a major way, as per Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities. According to him, they are nuts.

Taking to Instagram on December 14, Dr Sethi listed the benefits of eating a handful of nuts every day.

How daily intake of nuts boost health

Decreases the risk of colon cancer Improves liver health because of vitamin E Improves gall bladder health and decreases the risk of gallstones Helps with acid reflux due to fibre and calcium Decreases the risk of dementia

Macronutrients received from nuts

There are different kinds of nuts available in the marketplace, which are all energy-rich sources of food, differing only slightly in the composition of macronutrients that can be derived from them.

The composition of the macros present in 100 grams of some of the most commonly available nuts, according to a June 2010 study published in the Nutrients journal, is listed as follows:

Almonds

Energy - 2418 kJ

Fat - 50.6 g

Protein - 21.3 g

Cashews

Energy - 2314 kJ

Fat - 46.4 g

Protein - 18.2 g

Hazelnuts

Energy - 2629 kJ

Fat - 60.8 g

Protein - 15.0 g

Macadamia nuts

Energy - 3004 kJ

Fat - 75.8 g

Protein - 7.9 g

Peanuts

Energy - 2220 kJ

Fat - 49.2 g

Protein - 25.8 g

Pecans

Energy - 2889 kJ

Fat - 72.0 g

Protein - 9.2 g

Pistachios

Energy - 2332 kJ

Fat - 44.4 g

Protein - 20.6 g

Walnuts

Energy - 2736 kJ

Fat - 65.2 g

Protein - 15.2 g

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.