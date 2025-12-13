AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains what happens when you eat 30 grams of unsalted nuts daily: 'Reduce risk of...'

Did you know that a simple dietary change — consuming just 30 grams of nuts daily — could significantly benefit your brain and gut health? In a December 12 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, highlighted the health benefits of incorporating a handful of nuts into your daily diet. Also read | Top nuts for wellness: 7 healthy nuts and the right way to eat them Snack on a handful of almonds daily as they're rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats. (Pixabay)

Dr Sethi pointed to scientific data showing that consuming 30 grams of unsalted nuts daily can lead to a 17 percent reduction in the risk of all-cause dementia compared to individuals who do not eat nuts every day. He attributed this health advantage to nuts being highly nutrient-dense – they are packed with essential components beneficial for overall wellness, including antioxidants, unsaturated fatty acids, and fibre.

How nuts benefit brain and gut health

Dr Sethi said, “Science says that if you eat 30 grams of nuts every day that are unsalted, you could reduce your risk of all-cause dementia by 17 percent as compared to no daily nuts. Nuts are nutrient-rich with multiple bioactive compounds, including antioxidants, unsaturated fatty acids, and fibre, which offer benefits for brain and gut health.”

Just eat a handful of mixed nuts

To make the recommendation practical, Dr Sethi shared what 30 grams looks like in daily life, suggesting it is equivalent to a handful of nuts. He also provided approximate counts for common varieties. Dr Sethi said, “30 grams means a handful of nuts a day. For whole nuts, that is approximately 20 almonds, 15 cashews, 14 walnut halves, 20 hazelnuts, or 30 pistachios. In calories, that is roughly 170 to 200 kilocalories depending on the mix.” He also shared his personal approach to maintaining this beneficial habit: “What I personally like to do is eat a handful of mixed nuts during lunch.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.