Gastroenterologist lists 7 common foods that may cause indigestion and gas; warns against beans, broccoli, milk and more

Ever had those days when your stomach feels tight, heavy, or uncomfortably full, even though you did not overeat? It is annoying, unpredictable, and sometimes you cannot even point out what went wrong. The truth is, bloating does not always come from eating too much. Sometimes it is the everyday foods we trust the most, your regular sabzi, that quick snack, or even your favourite comfort meal that quietly mess with digestion. Some of them ferment in the gut, some slow everything down, and a few can trap gas without you realizing it. If you often feel gassy, constipated, or sluggish after meals, your diet might be playing a bigger role than you think. Your daily diet may include foods that quietly cause bloating and indigestion(Adobe Stock)

Foods that can lead to bloating, gas and indigestion

Here are 7 most common and harmful foods that can lead to bloating and cause these digestive problems, Dr Shankar Zanwar, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterologist, Gleneagles Hospital, tells Health Shots.

1. Beans and lentils

Beans and lentils are healthy and rich in protein, but they also contain fiber and complex carbs that can be tough to digest. Most varieties are packed with alpha-galactoside sugars that fall under FODMAPs (fermentable oligo-, di-, mono-saccharides and polyols). These carbs often escape digestion and get fermented by gut bacteria, producing gas as a byproduct. A study published in Nutrients highlights that this fermentation can lead to bloating, especially in people with sensitive guts or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Dr Shankar Zanwar, Senior Consultant explains that soaking beans properly and limiting portion size can help ease the discomfort.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, and broccoli contain raffinose, a sugar that is hard to break down. Once it reaches the colon, it ferments and creates gas. While these vegetables are nutritious, eating them in large quantities or consuming them raw can worsen bloating for many people. Light cooking can make them easier on the stomach.

3. Fried and fatty foods

Foods like French fries, pakoras, fried chicken, doughnuts, and burgers take longer for the body to digest. This slows down the movement of food in the gut, causing heaviness, gas, and bloating. High-fat meals also relax the lower esophageal sphincter, leading to discomfort and acidity. Dr Zanwar notes that choosing baked or grilled alternatives can be easy on your digestive system.

4. Carbonated drinks

Sodas, sparkling water, fizzy juices, and energy drinks contain carbon dioxide. When you drink them, you swallow excess gas, which gets trapped in the digestive system. A study in Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseases found that carbonated beverages increase stomach pressure, leading to bloating, belching, and pain. If you already struggle with gas or acidity, these drinks can make symptoms worse.

5. Packaged snacks and chips

Chips, namkeen, and other packaged snacks are often high in sodium and unhealthy fats. "These ingredients can cause water retention and slow digestion, leaving you feeling bloated shortly after eating," Dr Zanwar tells Health Shots. Their low fiber content also makes them hard to digest for many people.

6. Milk and dairy

If you feel gassy, crampy, or bloated after drinking milk or eating cheese, you may be lactose intolerant. In such cases, the body does not produce enough lactase, the enzyme needed to digest lactose. As a result, lactose ferments in the gut, causing bloating, gas, and sometimes constipation or loose stools. Switching to lactose-free milk or plant-based alternatives can help.

7. Artificial sweeteners

"Sugar-free gums, diet chocolates, and sweeteners like sorbitol or mannitol are known to irritate the gut," explains Dr Zanwar. These sugar alcohols are not fully absorbed in the small intestine and are fermented in the colon, leading to gas, bloating, and discomfort. Limiting sugar substitutes can significantly improve gut symptoms.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)