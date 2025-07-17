Skipping soaking your dals for 2 hours before cooking? Nutritionist warns against it, shares hack to get maximum protein

Did you know that not soaking your dals for the recommended time can not only affect their cooking time and texture but also their nutrient retention? Shalini Sudhakar, a nutritionist, explained the importance of soaking dals in a June 25 Instagram video. In her post, she also warned against discarding the soaked water because it's full of vital nutrients. Also read | Urad dal to chana dal: 5 high-protein lentils for weight loss Most types of dal are low in calories but high in dietary fibre and vital vitamins. (Freepik)

Avoid these two mistakes while using dals

In the video, Shalini said: “If you make these two mistakes while using dals, you are losing vital nutrients. Here is the right way to use your dals. First and most important, soak your dals for at least two hours. This is very important to eliminate all the anti-nutrients like cystic acid, so your gut can absorb maximum protein from the dal.”

She added that the soaked water contains vital nutrients, so it's recommended not to discard it: “Never discard the soaked water and use the same water for cooking because in the process of soaking, vital nutrients like B and V get into this water. If you are discarding this water, you are discarding those vitamins. These are important nutritional hacks to nourish your body well.”

In her caption, the nutritionist wrote, “Important note: wash the dal 3 to 4 times before soaking to eliminate all the dust, polish and any impurities. Ensure that the water is crystal clear when you’re soaking the dal.”

Benefits of dal

Dal is considered one of the best plant-based protein sources, especially when you're trying to lose weight. It's packed with nutrients like protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals that support weight loss and overall health. Click here to learn how you can use dal for weight loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.