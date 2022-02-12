Urad dal to chana dal: 5 high-protein lentils for weight loss

Having a bowl of steaming hot dal every day could be your ultimate health mantra. One of the cheapest, easiest and effective ways to lose weight sustainably, lentils are loaded with high amounts of fibre and protein that not only make it a low-calorie food but also something which can keep you satiated for long.

A storehouse of essential nutrients such as fiber, lectins, and polyphenols, the humble dal can reduce your risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and even cancer. An ideal meal option for people with diabetes, lentils also help control blood sugar levels.

In India, pulses are a part of the daily diets in almost every household and what is better than getting fitter with foods that are readily available, locally sourced and also packed with protein. Super-easy to store and cook, lentils are cooked in a variety of ways in India. They can also be stuffed in parathas, made into tikkis, pakoras, pancakes and khichdi.

Here are 5 high-protein lentils that are best for weight loss, suggested by Vikas Nahar, CEO and Founder, Happilo International, an expert in nutrition and food diets.

1. Urad dal or black lentil

Urad Dal(Pixabay)

Urad dal is what we generally consume in the form of delectable Dal Makhani. Urad dal or black lentil is one of the most nutritious pulses known to mankind. Low in fat and calories, Urad dal helps to improve digestion. With it being a rich source of protein and vitamin B3, it makes our bones stronger and is said to boost energy levels, enhance heart health and strengthen our nervous system. It is a high-protein lentil that can keep you fuller for long as about half a cup of Urad dal has 12 grams of protein in turn accelerating the process of your fat-loss.

2. Chana dal or Bengal gram split

Chana dal(Pixabay)

Full of protein and fibre, split Bengal gram is a hero ingredient to inculcate in your daily recipes. It is immeasurably advantageous for health and tastes delicious too. A cup of chana dal can provide you with an ample percentage of protein, iron, calcium and potassium. With it being a well-balanced superfood, chana dal is also a heart and diabetic friendly lentil. Nutritionists claim that it is beneficial in regulating blood pressure and can boost your metabolism, hence, resulting in burning more calories.

3. Toor dal or pigeon pea lentil

Toor dal(Pixabay)

Toor dal is also another staple which is one of the richest sources of plant protein. Consisting of fibre, folic acid, iron and calcium, it has good carbs which help in controlling untimely hunger pangs. Toor dal is also a superfood for people with diabetic and heart issues.

4. Moong Dal or Green Gram

Moong dal(Pexels)

Moong dal is one of the most popular vegetarian superfoods. Introducing moong dal in your diet regularly can work wonders. Along with boosting blood circulation and enhancing skin health, it is high on protein and aids weight loss. Being rich in potassium, calcium and iron, it strengthens bones and protects against muscle cramping. Masoor dal is a nutrient-rich food with great advantages for overall health.

5. Masoor dal or red lentil

Masoor dal(Unsplash)

Red dal or masoor dal is a staple in North-Indian households. Masoor dal has unmatched potential to act as a remedy for fat-loss. A mere bowl of masoor dal is a powerhouse of nutrition and can fulfill dietary requirements of an entire meal.

It is known to have the appropriate amount of carbohydrates to keep you fuller for longer durations throughout the day and yet being low on fat, it acts as a catalyst in the process of fat-loss. Masoor dal or red lentil is also packed with antioxidants that reduce cell damage and help with anti-ageing.