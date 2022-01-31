Recipe: Give your Monday a healthy kick with this Gehun ki Bikaneri Khichdi

Irrespective of which state of India you come from, khichdi, also known as kichadi/Pongal/khichuri/khichari, is undoubtedly the national dish. While its cooking styles vary, it is one food that unites this culturally diverse country and is the perfect way of eating more proteins and balanced carbs.

This Monday, kickstart a new work week on a healthy note with a mouthwatering recipe of Gehun ki Bikaneri Khichdi given below.

Ingredients:

1/8 Cup Whole Wheat (Gehun)

1 tsp Yellow Moong Dal

1/8 Tsp Ghee

1/8 Spoon Oil

1/2 Tsp Cumin Seeds

1/3 pc Green Chilli

1/8 Spoon Hing

1/8 Spoon Turmeric Powder

Method:

Clean wash and soak the wheat in enough water in a deep bowl overnight Grind the wheat to a coarse paste in a mixer without using any water. Keep aside. Clean, wash and soak the moong dal in enough water in a deep bowl for 2 Hours. Drain and keep aside.

Heat the ghee and oil in the pressure cooker and add the cumin seeds, chilies, and hing. When the seeds crackle, add the ground wheat and moong dal and saute on a medium flame for a few seconds. Add 31/2 cup of water salt and turmeric powder, mix well and pressure cook for 6 whistles.

Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid and mix well. Serve immediately with curd.

(Recipe: Mihir Gadani, fitness and nutrition expert)

Benefits:

Khichdi is a perfect weight loss dish which detoxifies and calms the digestive system, improves immunity and energy, lowers blood sugar levels and keeps diabetes under control. Made of rice, moong lentils and mild spices, khichdi or khichari is a healthy Indian dish that not only keeps one fuller for longer but also is a rich source of protein and fibre.