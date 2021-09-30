Simple diet tips for sustainable weight loss by a nutritionist

While there are a plethora of fad diets doing the rounds of internet promising quick weight loss, most of them are not effective in long term. The weight loss journey for people aiming to shed kilos and leading a fit and healthy life no wonder becomes arduous and full of struggles.

Losing weight over a period of time and sustaining it requires one to follow a regimen for life and not for a fixed number of days or months, says nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, who has celebrity clients like Taapsee Pannu, Rakulpreet Singh, and Nayanthara, and is soon coming up with a book on nutrition and lifestyle titled Yuktahaar: The Belly And Brain Diet in December this year.

Talking about her upcoming book in a telecon with HT Digital, she says, even though it comprises of a ten-week programme to become fit and healthy, it specifically says that it is the diet you have to follow lifelong and not for a fixed period. The book also promises to have a mix of diet tips, work from home exercises, recipes which will help the readers to get fitter over a period of time.

For sustainable weight loss, Ganeriwal suggests us to follow three R's - right quality, right quantity and right timing.

Right quality: This is something very basic and can itself bring a huge change in people if they start implementing it. Right quality is basically not thinking of food in terms of calories but in terms of quality. The other day, I put a sitaphal (custard apple) post on my Instagram and people started enquiring about its calories and what if they will gain weight after eating this. That is what I wanted to explain them that one doesn't have to consume Sitaphal in form of a tetra-pack juice or in the form of some other processed item like jelly. If you are having it in its original form i.e sitaphal fruit, you don't have to worry about anything. The quality matters and not the calories.

Right timing: The second thing is the right timing which means that you have to eat with the sun. Eating with the sun also means you have to get up early also. If not with the sun, wake up within 2-3 hours of sunrise. In any case, don't keep sleeping till 11 am. Also, one must not eat after sunset. Minimise your activity and food intake after sunset which means you should not stay awake till 12 am.

Right quantity: The third factor is right quantity. Don't use apps to measure carbs and calories and the portions that you have to eat. Chew your food slowly and properly and don't multitask when you are eating. This will give you clue about when to stop and make sure you are not overeating.

Ganeriwal says that these tips are very practical and one doesn't even need approval of a doctor, nutritionist or a dietician to follow this.

