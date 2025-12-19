Gastroenterologist warns against common habit that ages the gut, and one simple solution for the problem

Taking care of the gut is vital for the overall health of our body, as it ensures that every other part gets the nourishment that it requires. However, an everyday habit is causing our gut to age much faster than ideal. Sitting down immediately after eating is more harmful for our gut than we may think, warns Dr Palaniappan Manickam.(Unsplash)

Taking to Instagram on December 14, American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam cautioned against this sneaking danger, and shared an easy fix for the problem.

Which habit ages the gut faster?

According to Dr Manickam, the “worst habit” for gut health is sitting down immediately after eating. It is a phenomenon that is more common with office-goers, he noted.

Why is sitting down after eating bad?

“After a meal, your body needs movement to push food down the digestive tract,” shared Dr Manickam. “But when you sit or slump, your gut motility slows down dramatically.”

This, in turn, leads to multiple issues, such as:

Greater post-meal sugar spikes

More storage of fat around the belly

Sluggish digestion

Gas formation, acidity, and bloating

Long-term metabolic slowdown

How to prevent accelerated ageing of the gut?

Luckily, the problem comes with a simple solution, noted Dr Manickam.

“Just 10 minutes of gentle walking after meals can improve your glucose levels, digestion, and gut health,” he stated.

By not sitting down after finishing a meal and walking for 10 minutes, it is scientifically proven that the gut feels “younger, lighter, and more energetic.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.