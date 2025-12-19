Mumbai-based nutritionist shares 4 foods to avoid for breakfast. Did you have any of these today?

If morning shows the day, how we start our morning becomes of vital importance. Coffee and salad are not the healthiest foods to have first thing in the morning, according to nutritionist.(Freepik)

While many like to kick things off with a hearty breakfast, according to Mumbai-based nutritionist Shweta Shah, one should be careful about what is consumed on an empty stomach.

Taking to Instagram on December 12, Shweta shared four items which are best avoided on an empty stomach and also mentioned better alternatives to start the day.

Citrus fruits

While movies and television shows have made it fashionable to start the day with citrus fruits such as oranges and pineapple, Shweta cautions against having them the first thing in the morning.

This is because inside an empty stomach, the acid content is naturally very high, and citrus will further increase the acidity and induce a burning sensation. The best fruits to replace them are bananas or soaked raisins.

Coffee

Coffee should be strictly avoided early in the morning as it spikes the cortisol levels in our body. This, in turn, leads to high sugar levels in the blood and sugar cravings later in the day. Instead of caffeine, Shweta suggested that we start our day with “a warm coriander seed powder or jeera fennel water.”

Tomatoes

“Some people have a habit of directly having breakfast on an empty stomach,” observed Shweta, “where they use lots of tomatoes.” However, tomatoes also create a lot of acidity, so it is better to avoid them.

Raw vegetables

While many use raw vegetables in their early morning sandwiches or in a salad, Shweta advised that it is best to avoid cold and raw food in the morning. This is because the digestion “is not that great” in the morning, she explained, adding that the best time to eat salads is lunch.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.