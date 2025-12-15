London doctor shares how to make ‘healthy festive drink’ using natural ingredients without artificial sweeteners

With Christmas around the corner, it is time to swap the regular beverages for cheerful holiday drinks. As exciting as that may sound, for fitness enthusiasts who are mindful of their calorie intake, this may present a daunting ordeal. Dr Rupy Aujla shares healthy alternative to festive drinks on Instagram.(Pexel)

Also Read | PhD scientist shares how 10 grams of fibre a day can improve immunity, boost mental health and add years to your life

Partaking in festive drinks from coffee shops always comes with the risk of an impending sugar crash. To help avoid the sensation, London-based doctor, specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, Dr Rupy Aujla took to Instagram on December 12 to share his own recipe of orange, date and pistachio latte.

The recipe uses natural ingredients without any fillers or stabilisers, and still hits the flavour profile for us to feel properly indulgent.

Ingredients for Orange, Date and Pistachio Latte

A small squeeze of fresh orange

1/2 tsp fresh orange zest

1 date

Splash of hot water

150ml milk

1 double-shot coffee

Finely ground pistachios to sprinkle on top

Method of preparation:

Remove the pit from the date, and place it inside a spice grinder. Add the orange zest, the orange juice, and a splash of hot water. Blend together to make a syrup. Add this syrup (2 tsp, or as preferred) to a shot glass and pull a double espresso over the top. Heat milk using a milk frother. Pour in the flavoured espresso into a mug and add the steamed milk. Try your hand at latte art and enjoy!

Describing his “new and experimental” drink, Dr Aujla says in the accompanying video, “No artificial flavourings or sweeteners. Festive orange flavour. Gorgeous earthy sweetness from the date. The pistachios deliver a festive pop of colour… Give this one a shot.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.