Gastroenterologist shares the nutritional benefits of 8 common drinks: green tea, coffee, matcha, and more

Few things soothe the soul as a warm cup of our chosen beverage on a crisp winter morning.

A number of drinks are commonly known to boost our overall health. In an Instagram post on December 12, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, shared which drink has the highest concentration of which nutrient to help us make an informed choice.

Green tea

While green tea is sourced from the same plants as black and oolong tea, what makes it different is that the leaves are not fermented, giving the tea its unique colour. According to Dr Sethi, green tea is a rich source of antioxidants.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea is a spicy and aromatic drink made by steeping fresh or dried ginger in hot water. In addition to soothing symptoms of the common cold, the golden beverage is loaded with polyphenols, which are beneficial for gut health.

Turmeric tea

A herbal infusion with a distinct earthy flavour, turmeric tea is made by steeping fresh or dried turmeric root in hot or cold water. It is an excellent natural remedy for inflammation, noted Dr Sethi.

Peppermint tea

Made from steeping dried or fresh peppermint leaves in hot water, the refreshing, minty drink provides relief from bloating.

Coconut water

The clear, naturally sweet liquid found inside young coconuts is rich in electrolytes, making the drink both hydrating and nutritious.

Matcha

Matcha is made from finely ground, shade-grown Japanese tea leaves that are unoxidised, similar to green tea and retain their vibrant green colour. As a drink, it is a rich source of L-theanine, a non-protein amino acid.

Kombucha

A fermented drink made from tea, yeast, bacteria and sugar, kombucha is an excellent source of acids that are beneficial for the gut microbiome.

Coffee

The popular beverage made with roasted coffee beans provides “the most liver-protective antioxidants,” shared Dr Sethi.

