What happens when you drink Kombucha daily? Nutritionist shares 9 benefits and when it could be harmful

These days, it feels like everyone is drinking something new, and it is not your regular tea or coffee. What it is? Kombucha! This frizzy, sour drink is popping up everywhere. Some say it helps with digestion, others claim it gives them more energy or even clears up their skin. With so much hype around it, you may wonder if kombucha is actually good for you, or is it just another health trend that sounds better than it is? Before you try kombucha, you should understand all about it. Kombucha is one of the teas!(Adobe Stock)

What is Kombucha?

Kombucha is a fermented tea drink, usually made from black or green tea combined with sugar, bacteria, and yeast (SCOBY). The fermentation process lasts around 7–14 days, during which the SCOBY breaks down sugars and produces a slightly sour, carbonated beverage packed with probiotics and organic acids. It has a long history, believed to have originated in China or Japan, and has recently gained popularity due to its health benefits!

Why Kombucha might be worth a try: 7 health benefits

1. Rich in probiotics

Thanks to the fermentation process, kombucha is loaded with probiotics, friendly bacteria that support a healthy gut. "Probiotics help maintain digestion, reduce bloating, and support your immune system," says nutritionist Avni Kaul.

2. Supports liver health

Kombucha made from green tea may offer antioxidant protection for your liver. According to a study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, kombucha may even help reduce the effects of fatty liver disease by promoting detoxification.

3. Fights harmful bacteria

The acetic acid in kombucha, the same compound found in vinegar, can kill harmful bacteria, helping protect your body against infections, particularly from foodborne pathogens.

4. May help with blood sugar control

A 2023 study published in Frontiers in Nutrition showed promising results for people with type 2 diabetes. Participants who drank 240 mL of kombucha daily for four weeks saw improvements in blood sugar levels.

5. Supports weight management

Replacing sugary sodas with kombucha can help reduce calorie intake. Plus, its small amount of caffeine may slightly boost metabolism. A review in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition confirmed caffeine's role in fat burning and weight loss.

Kombucha can help with weight loss.(Adobe Stock)

6. Reduces inflammation

Kombucha contains polyphenols and antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation, a key factor in conditions like heart disease and arthritis.

7. Boosts digestion and immunity

Its probiotics can improve digestion and maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Kombucha is also rich in B vitamins and organic acids that support the immune system. "A healthy gut is closely linked to overall immunity," adds nutritionist Avni Kaul.

Is Kombucha safe for everyone?

Despite its benefits, kombucha is not for everyone. People with weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions should be cautious. Side effects may include:

Upset stomach or bloating

Allergic reactions

Headaches or dizziness

Risk of infection from contaminated home-brewed batches

Possible alcohol content from fermentation (though usually under 0.5 percent)

In rare cases, especially when brewed or stored improperly, kombucha has been linked to serious health issues due to contamination or over-fermentation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that drinking up to 4 ounces (about 120 mL) per day is likely safe for healthy individuals.

How is Kombucha made?

Making kombucha at home involves brewing black or green tea, adding sugar, and then fermenting it with a SCOBY for 7–14 days. The process is simple but requires attention to cleanliness and temperature. Follow these steps:

Brew sweet tea and let it cool.

Add SCOBY and starter tea (from a previous batch).

Cover and let it ferment in a clean glass jar at room temperature.

Taste after a week, it should be tangy and slightly sweet.

Bottle and refrigerate once it reaches the desired flavour.

According to nutritionist Avni Kaul, "Kombucha can be a healthy addition to your diet, but like any fermented food or supplement, the key is moderation."