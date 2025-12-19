Orthoapedic surgeon says stretching joints without warming up can be harmful; shares 5 things he has stopped doing

Pushing through pain, copying professional athletes at the gym, or stretching cold muscles may feel like signs of dedication - but according to orthopaedic experts, these habits often do more harm than good. With years of experience treating preventable injuries, surgeons frequently see how everyday fitness mistakes can quietly damage bones, joints and connective tissue. Drawing from clinical insight, Dr David Abbasi breaks down the habits he has consciously left behind - and why rethinking them could protect your body in the long run. Dr Abbasi highlights that warming up is essential before stretching.(Unsplash)

Dr Abbasi - an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in sports medicine and arthroscopic surgery, and a popular health content creator - has shared five things he has stopped doing since becoming a surgeon. In an Instagram video posted on December 19, the surgeon explains how habits such as relying on painkillers and stretching without proper warm-ups can harm bones and joints, breaking down what happens in the body and why these practices should be avoided.

Ignoring warm up pain

Dr Abbasi notes that he has stopped pushing through pain during warm-ups, explaining that any pre-existing pain should be addressed rather than ignored, and exercising on top of it can lead to further complications. He explains, “If pain is there before you start, it’s not weakness - it’s information. Training on top of it is how small issues become season-ending injuries.”

Copying pro athlete workouts

Workouts designed for professional athletes are often extremely intense and require prior training to reach that level, along with proper adaptation and adequate recovery support. According to Dr Abbasi, “Elite athletes train after years of tissue adaptation and full recovery support. Most injuries I see come from people skipping that part.”

Chasing extremes of mobility

The surgeon says he has stopped chasing extreme mobility, noting that a greater range of motion is not always better. He highlights, “More range isn’t always better. Stability at end range protects joints far more than forcing flexibility.”

Trusting painkillers as the solution

While painkillers may offer temporary relief, the surgeon emphasises the importance of identifying and addressing the root cause of pain without delay. He stresses, “Masking pain doesn’t fix the problem - it just delays the diagnosis while damage continues.”

Stretching cold joints

Dr Abbasi highlights that forcibly strecthing before the tissues are properly warmed up places added strain, emphasising why adequate preparation is essential. He elaborates, “Forcing range before tissue is warmed increases strain on tendons and ligaments. Prep with movement first - stretching should refine motion, not create it.”

