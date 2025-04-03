Team India set to face India A as no warm-ups against County teams scheduled ahead of Test series vs England: Report

The Indian team is set to ramp up its preparations for the highly anticipated five-Test series against England with a closed-door warm-up match against India A at Beckenham, a facility managed by Kent County Cricket Club, according to a report from Cricbuzz. The suburban venue near London will serve as the primary training base for the squad before the first Test at Headingley on June 20. India's Shubman Gill (R) and Virat Kohli during the Test series in Australia(AFP)

While discussions were held about broadcasting this intra-squad match, the report indicates that the team management ultimately decided against it. The Indian side prefers to keep the fixture away from the cameras, ensuring an uninterrupted and focused build-up to the series. This encounter, slated for around June 13, will be the only warm-up game before the marquee series begins.

Notably, no matches against local county teams have been scheduled so far. In contrast to previous tours where touring sides often played against English domestic teams, the Indian management has opted for an internal fixture. The Beckenham ground, known for its high-standard facilities, will provide the team with conditions similar to what they might encounter during the Test series.

Players are expected to arrive in England in the second week of June, though some may travel earlier depending on their IPL commitments. In past years, certain senior players have chosen to get acclimatized ahead of time, but as of now, no official confirmation has been provided regarding individual travel plans, the report states.

The India A team will also embark on an England tour, featuring two four-day games against England Lions before facing India’s senior team in the intra-squad fixture. These matches will take place at Canterbury (May 30-June 2) and at Northamptonshire (June 6-9), offering promising players valuable exposure ahead of the main series.

Rohit Sharma's future

As the selection for the senior squad approaches in May, one of the key talking points remains Rohit Sharma’s leadership. Conflicting reports suggest that his captaincy could depend on how his IPL campaign unfolds; Rohit endured a forgettable Test series against Australia, where a consistent lack of runs led to him sidelining for the final match of the series in Sydney.

Following the opener at Headingley, the series will move to Birmingham (July 2-6), Lord’s (July 10-14), Old Trafford (July 23-27), and The Oval (July 31-August 4).