Why have 'so many athletes suddenly stopped wearing wireless headphones'? Doctors explain real reason

A video claiming that many professional athletes have stopped using wireless Bluetooth headphones due to concerns about electromagnetic fields (EMFs) has sparked debate. Posted on December 11 by the X account Wide Awake Media, it asked, “Why have so many athletes suddenly stopped wearing wireless headphones?” Also read | Wired earphones riskier than bluetooth? Study reveals surprising ways it can harm your hearing and health Doctors attribute the move away from wireless headphones to practical concerns — ear infections, safety, hearing loss. (Freepik)

The clip with over 859K views in two days highlighted several high‑profile names — including Devonte Adams, Puka, Nakua, Ben Scaranic and A‑Rod — and shared that they appear to favour wired or no audio gear, suggesting they are “protecting the brain” from Wi‑Fi and cell‑tower signals.

The narrator said, “You’ve got to protect the brain… this is not a conspiracy theory. There is legitimate science.” Someone responded with: “This is a fact. We just kinda got used to it.” An X user also said, “It's annoying to keep charging those earphones. Wired is the way to go.”

Infections, injury risk, and hearing loss

However, doctors consulted by HT Lifestyle said the shift isn’t rooted in fringe theories, but in real concerns about ear health, injury risk, and mental well-being. According to Dr RVS Kumar, consultant - ENT, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, the intense training environments of athletes create a “perfect storm” for wireless headphone-related problems.

“Athletes train in environments that already strain their bodies — heat, sweat, long hours of repetitive movement. Add wireless earbuds, and you introduce problems that weren’t obvious at first,” Dr Kumar explained.

The devices trap heat and moisture in the ear canal, creating an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to grow. He said, “Doctors are now seeing more cases of otitis externa, the classic 'swimmer’s ear,' but in runners, cyclists, and gym regulars who wear earbuds for hours.”

Dr Kumar also cited a significant safety concern – wireless earbuds block ambient sound, which is crucial for situational awareness during outdoor training. “That becomes risky during outdoor runs or cycling where awareness of traffic or other athletes can make the difference between a clean session and an accident,” Dr Kumar noted.

The combination of prolonged wear and high volume — often needed to drown out gym or outdoor noise — contributes to gradual hearing loss. Dr Kumar stressed that this combination accelerates damage to the tiny hair cells in the inner ear – and this culmination of factors is driving the shift.

“So why the switch? Athletes are moving toward open-ear headphones, bone-conduction devices, or training without audio altogether. These options reduce pressure inside the ear canal, allow airflow, improve situational awareness, and lower infection risk,” he shared.

Prioritising quiet: the mental health connection

Beyond physical health, the decision to go silent is increasingly tied to the athlete's mental state and performance, Dr Divya Shree KR, consultant – psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore told HT Lifestyle. She viewed the trend as a “healthy shift,” highlighting that constant audio stimulation keeps the brain in a “high alert” state, which can increase anxiety and reduce emotional awareness.

She said, “They (athletes) are becoming more aware of how constant audio stimulation and device use affects their mental health. As a psychiatrist, I see this change as a healthy shift. For years, athletes have used headphones for motivation, privacy, or to block out noise. But now they realise that always having sound in their ears keeps the brain in a 'high alert' state. This increases anxiety, reduces emotional awareness, and makes it harder for the mind to calm down naturally before a performance.”

Dr Divya Shree added, “Athletes are also choosing silence to improve focus. Quiet time helps the brain settle, supports mindfulness, and sharpens body awareness.” Removing headphones allows athletes to connect better with their environment, their team, and their own breathing, helping to regulate the nervous system and reduce performance pressure, she said: “Without headphones, they connect better with their environment, their team, and their own breathing. This helps regulate the nervous system and reduces performance pressure.”

Constant stimulation tires the brain; silence supports mental recovery, and many sports psychologists now advocate for pre-match “mental quiet time” over loud music, Dr Divya Shree said. While acknowledging the growing public conversation and the fact that “research is still evolving” regarding low-level electromagnetic signals, Dr Divya Shree noted that even the unease or reported symptoms like headaches, ear fatigue, poor sleep, or irritability are enough for many athletes to limit their use.

She added, “Finally, removing headphones also prevents emotional burnout. Constant stimulation tires the brain. Silence supports mental recovery. Overall, this trend is not about avoiding technology but about choosing a healthier, calmer, and more present state of mind before competing.”

Therefore, according to doctors, the decision to ditch wireless devices is less about an unproven technology conspiracy and more about a strategic choice for optimal performance, injury prevention, and mental recovery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.