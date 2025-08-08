Wired earphones riskier than bluetooth? Study reveals surprising ways it can harm your hearing and health

Earphones are increasingly common nowadays among youth, from the morning commute to attending online classes, taking calls, or unwinding after a long day with music. They are a constant companion in daily life. But their overuse, especially at high volumes, can harm not just hearing but overall health, including physical and mental wellbeing. Earphone users are broadly divided into two groups: wired and wireless (Bluetooth). Often, Bluetooth earphones are connected to certain risks, but this doesn’t give wired earphone users a free pass, as they too carry their own set of potential health concerns. Wired earphones should be cleaned properly to avoid infection risks.(Shutterstock)

A study published in the International Journal of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery unveiled the impact of prolonged earphone usage. The researchers examined earphone use among medical students aged 18 to 26, and most of them reported serious auditory complaints, almost 89.3 per cent of participants, ranging from ear pain, itching, and increased earwax buildup to hearing changes and ringing in the ears (tinnitus). They had at least one of these problems.

Wired earphone users at risk?

While auditory problems are present in both groups, the incidences are higher among wired earphone users. Poor hygiene practices, such as sharing earphones or not cleaning them regularly, increase the risk of infections and ear discomfort. While Bluetooth or wireless earphones are not entirely risk-free, the problems were still present but less frequent than in wired earphone users. Moreover, there were also reports of headaches and blood pressure changes, along with mental fatigue, poor concentration, memory lapses, and reduced sleep quality, effects that were again more common among wired earphone users.

Based on the survey findings, wired earphones have been linked to hygiene issues. Generally, people share them with friends, and often, they are not cleaned properly. Unlike the design of Bluetooth earphones, which are stored in a protective case, wired earphones are not carefully stored, lying at the bottom of a bag, and constantly collecting dirt, sweat, and lint. These contaminants then go directly into the ear canal, increasing chances of infections, irritations and ear discomfort.

Problems beyond the ears

Headache is common in those who often wear earphones for a long time.(Pexels)

Earphone problems are not just limited to hearing issues. The study highlighted that 68% experienced headaches, while some reported changes in blood pressure. Those who listen at high volume experience headaches for longer durations. Here as well, among wired earphone users, it is more prevalent.

Further, beyond the physiological problems, continuous earphone usage also resulted in poor concentration, memory recall, and sleep quality.

Safe earphone behaviours

To prevent auditory or other physical issues, one does not need to impose a blanket ban. The study highlighted some usage patterns that are related to fewer problems. These include using Bluetooth earphones, silicone ear tips, and cleaning devices regularly. Most importantly, moderate users reported fewer complaints compared to those who have a habit of using them for prolonged durations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.